December 1, 2020

Carr drains 3, Minnesota trips LMU 67-64

By Associated Press

Published 9:47 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 26 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left, and Minnesota beat Loyola Marymount 67-64 on Monday night.

Carr had 28 points on Saturday when the Golden Gophers (3-0) defeated the Lions 88-73.

LMU (1-2) had tied the game at 64 when Keli Leaupepe turned an offensive rebound into a three-point play with 23.3 seconds remaining.

Carr dribbled the clock down to just above the key before attempting to penetrate the right side as the time dipped below 10 seconds. Finding his path blocked by Jalin Anderson, Carr stepped back and buried the winner.

Anderson took the inbounds pass and raced to the top of the key, but Isaiah Ihnen blocked his game-tying attempt at the buzzer.

Carr scored just five points in the first half in what was a generally unproductive 20 minutes for both teams. In the final stanza he made 8 of 9 shots and led Minnesota with seven rebounds.

The Golden Gophers led 31-25, thanks to forcing 11 turnovers for 12 points. They made just 10 of 26 shots. However, LMU shot 22%, staying in the game because their 24-14 rebounding advantage helped them go 13 of 14 from the line.

The Lions shot 46% in the second half but missed eight of 18 foul shots.

Leaupepe had 16 points off the bench for Loyola Marymount. Elli Scott had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

