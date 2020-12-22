Carolyn L. Veverka, 81, passed away on December 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones at home.

Carolyn was born on December 17, 1939 in Austin, Minnesota, where she lived her entire life. Carolyn and her husband, Ron (who preceded her in death in 2019) were married in 1960, and the couple had three children during their marriage of nearly 60 years. Carolyn worked at several jobs over the course of her life, including working at the old Sterling Twin Theater, the telephone company, and at Sumner School. What she enjoyed most was being at home with her family and making sure everyone was happy. Never one to travel, at age 79 Carolyn took her first swim in the ocean and loved it. Carolyn’s eternal good mood, optimism and unending support will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Carolyn is survived by her three children; Nancy Veverka (Francisco Gaytán), Dan Veverka, and Mark Veverka (Sarah); two grandchildren, Natalia and Simón Gaytán; and her siblings, Arlene Deick (Richard), Vicky Houston (Robert) and Allen Babb.

Carolyn’s family will host a celebration of her life at a date to be determined once the warm weather arrives and the pandemic is under control. Condolences may be sent to Mayer Funeral Home, 600 2nd Street NW, Austin, MN 55912.

