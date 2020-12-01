expand
Ad Spot

December 1, 2020

Bruins shuffle the schedule

By Daily Herald

Published 2:23 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

The Austin Bruins, along with the Minot Minotauros and Bismarck Bobcats, have announced newly scheduled games for the upcoming weeks starting this Friday and Saturday in Minot.

Following their two-game impromptu series against the Aberdeen Wings this past weekend, the Bruins have added four more games to their new-look schedule. Up first, the Bruins head to Minot for their first meeting of the season against the Minotauros at 8 p.m. Friday. The two teams will meet again at Maysa Arena at 7p.m. Saturday..

The Bruins also announced a pair of games against the Bismarck Bobcats on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. It’ll be the Bruins’ first trip to Bismarck this season to take on their division rivals. Both games in Bismarck are scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. with broadcasts for all four games beginning 10-minutes before puck drop on HockeyTV and Power 96.1 FM.

More News

Helen S. Mears, 103

Funeral notice: Viola “Vi” Schaefer, 89

Julian “Jay” G. Jessen, 78

Ronald G. Harber, 86

News

Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results

Health

Mower exceeds 2,600 cumulative COVID cases

News

Unveiling economic team, Biden pledges, ‘Help is on the way’

News

Barr: No evidence of fraud that’d change election outcome

News

Minnesota to release ‘materially better’ budget forecast

Albert Lea

A. Lea shooting suspect released from hospital, booked

Business

At Your Service auction moves to online format

Albert Lea

Death investigation underway related to remains found during Shady Oaks evacuation

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Nov. 15-21

Albert Lea

Update: Suspect arrested in Albert Lea shooting

Mower County

DNR: Take caution around open water, newly formed ice

Education

CRC 2021 scholarship program for area students announced

Health

Minnesota citizens can access insulin through the Insulin Safety Net Program

Mower County

The longest fall: Competing in the era of COVID-19

Business

Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls two Short Cuts vegetable mix products because of possible health risk

Mower County

Gift of Warmth back for its fourth year

Education

Sharing the blessings

Business

A different Black Friday

News

Guard chaplains reflect on Floyd protests, lessons learned

News

COVID-19 remains biggest opponent for Big Ten football teams

Health

County creep towards 2,500 cumulative coronavirus cases

News

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Business

Hormel Foods holds profit sharing in the era of COVID-19

News

With hunger on rise, Walz says food relief is ‘hand up’ not ‘handout’