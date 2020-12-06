expand
Ad Spot

December 6, 2020

Bruins can’t find the net in loss to Minot

By Daily Herald

Published 2:23 pm Sunday, December 6, 2020

The Austin Bruins couldn’t produce a spark as they lost to the Minot Minotauros (7-3-2-1 overall) 2-0 in Minot Saturday.

Austin (3-4-2 overall) hammered out 36 shots on goal, but it wasn’t enough.

Tyler Shea had 25 saves.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 0 – 0

Minot 1 0 1 – 2

First period

(M) Kyle Kukkonen (Jack Westlund, Blaine Warntert) 16:34

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(M) Jacob Thomas (Carter Korpi, Donte Lawson) 10:57

Shots: Austin – 36; Minot – 27

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Minot – 0-for-2

More News

Bruins can’t find the net in loss to Minot

DPS: ‘Minnesota 2020 traffic deaths exceed 2019 total’

Final decision on county’s 2021 budget shifted to Dec. 15

Basketball castaways find their shore

Mower County

DPS: ‘Minnesota 2020 traffic deaths exceed 2019 total’

Mower County

Final decision on county’s 2021 budget shifted to Dec. 15

Mower County

A dance and a favorite

Mower County

Flower basket drive now in full bloom

Health

Medicap stepping up to offer more testing

Mower County

Hormel Foundation awards $500K grant to the CRWD

Mower County

Photo: Morning Lions give to the Salvation Army

Mower County

Photo: Paul Worlein donates to the SA

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with attempting to have sex with a minor

Mower County

Photo: Salvation Army Food Shelf gets $5,000 from Rooms and Rest

News

Top legislative leaders express optimism for virus aid plan

News

Grounded freighter freed from Detroit River shipping channel

News

UN chief: Vaccine can’t undo damage from global pandemic

Albert Lea

Authorities release the name of trooper who discharged weapon in AL standoff

News

Minnesota regulators deny request to delay Line 3 pipeline

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Spring Valley man injured in Thursday morning accident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin house damaged in Thursday night fire

Health

Mower at almost 2,800 cumulative COVID-19 cases

Mower County

The search for Christmas is on

Albert Lea

Investigation under way in Albert Lea warehouse fire

News

US hiring slows sharply to 245,000 jobs as virus intensifies

Mower County

4 File to Fill County Board Vacancy on First Day

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Update: State Fire Marshal’s Office set to arrive at daylight

News

Deadline looms for Minnesotans to seek COVID-19 housing aid