expand
December 18, 2020

Bruin goalie Hudson earns call up to USHL

By Daily Herald

Published 1:09 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

For the second time in under a month, the Austin Bruins are sending a goaltender to the USHL, this time it’s Hudson Hodges getting the call to Sioux Falls.

Hodges, 19, has played in three games for the Bruins this year and has a 1-1-0-0 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. The first victory of his junior career came last Saturday with a 24-save performance that helped the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Bismarck Bobcats.

Prior to joining the Bruins, Hodges played three seasons of high school hockey at his hometown Moorhead High. In 2019-20, Hodges was named the recipient of the Frank Brimsek Award which is handed out annually to the best goaltender in Minnesota High School hockey. Hodges will join the Sioux Falls Stampede who have a record of 4-5-1-0 on the season. Up next for the Stampede, they take on the Waterloo Blackhawks on Saturday night, followed by a Monday evening showdown with the Des Moines Buccaneers. Hodges is the second Bruin to earn a call-up this season following Zach Hansen who joined the Sioux City Musketeers earlier in December.

As for the Bruins, they’re amidst their holiday break with some well deserved time off following their 16-day road-trip that took the team through South and North Dakota.

