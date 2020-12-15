expand
December 15, 2020

Breaking News: Two seriously injured in Tuesday stabbing incident

By Mike Stoll

Published 9:34 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Suspect taken into custody

 

The Austin Police Department and Mower County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a stabbing incident that occurred at about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the 800 block of Third Avenue Northwest in Austin. Two victims were seriously injured and transported to the hospital.

“It appears a violent assault occurred,” Clennon said. “A suspect is in custody, so there is no danger to the public.”

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on scene and the investigation is ongoing. The Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan asked that the officers and EMS personnel on scene be allowed to continue their work and the streets in the area kept clear for those emergency responders.

Due to conflicting reports, it was initially stated that one victim was deceased; however, Clennon has since said that has not been verified.

The Herald will provide more information as it becomes available.

