expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

Brainerd man pleads guilty in precinct fire at Floyd protest

By Associated Press

Published 7:02 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — A Brainerd man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in helping to set fire to a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest in the days following the death of George Floyd.

A federal complaint accuses Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, 23, of lighting a Molotov cocktail that another person threw toward the Third Precinct headquarters on May 28. Robinson and others allegedly tore down a fence that surrounded the building.

Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

His attorney, William Mauzy, did not immediately respond to an email message from The Associated Press.

Sentencing is set for April 6.

The burning of the precinct and dozens of other buildings led the governor to call in the National Guard to quell the unrest that followed Floyd’s death. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck.

Several people have been charged in the precinct fire. Bryce Michael Williams, 26, of Staples, pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit arson. He was the first person to enter a plea in the case.

More News

Education Briefs: Minnesota State University, Mankato 2020 Fall grads

Brainerd man pleads guilty in precinct fire at Floyd protest

Jena DeMoss: Serving up tradition – with a tangy twist

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in MN

News

Brainerd man pleads guilty in precinct fire at Floyd protest

News

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in MN

Health

Mower County and state see decrease in active COVID cases

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: One dead, one severely injured after Tuesday morning stabbing incident

News

‘Democracy prevailed’: Biden aims to unify divided nation

News

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

News

FTC issues tips to avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams

News

VA hospital in Minnesota gets state’s 1st vaccine shipment

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Arrest made after Sunday morning shots fired incident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three charged in Mower County robberies

News

Minnesota Capitol stirs with COVID-19 relief deal, electors

News

Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president

News

‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine

Mower County

Free salt-testing kits offered to public

News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

News

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Mower County

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Local Government

Truth in Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

Mower County

Spinning out improvements

Mower County

Ruby’s Pantry Austin makes changes for December

News

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is working

Mower County

Council orders 2021 street projects feasibility reports

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation distributes $25K to causes

News

Rotary holds annual luncheon