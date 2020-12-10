expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Body found during Albert Lea standoff identified

By Daily Herald

Published 4:53 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

No foul play is suspected in the death of the person who was found deceased Nov. 29 in Shady Oaks apartments during the evacuation of the building at the end of an hours-long standoff.

Albert Lea police said the person, identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office as Thomas Ernest Shevland, 75, died from apparent natural causes.

To this date, the cause of death is undetermined.

There was found to be no direct correlation with the standoff investigation, in which an Albert Lea man reportedly shot and injured three people.

More News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Truth and Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

News

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Mower County

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Local Government

Truth and Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

Mower County

Spinning out improvements

Mower County

Ruby’s Pantry Austin makes changes for December

News

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is working

Mower County

Council orders 2021 street projects feasibility reports

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation distributes $25K to causes

News

Rotary holds annual luncheon

News

Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama ties

News

Demoralized health workers struggle as virus numbers surge

Health

Mower County surpasses 3K cumulative COVID-19 cases

Mower County

Santa visit kicks off Austin Winter Extravaganza

News

Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

News

Retailers urge shoppers to buy early amid shipping crunch

News

Parents sue Walz to lift ‘pause’ on youth sports over virus

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

High speed chase suspect charged in Olmsted County

Business

Hormel host holiday concert for hunger relief, featuring “American Idol” winner

Albert Lea

Body found during Albert Lea standoff identified

News

Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing

News

Minnesota officials grateful but worried over virus metrics

News

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

News

DNR continues CWD response with 2 special southeast MN hunts