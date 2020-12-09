Austin man receives additional criminal sexual conduct charges

An Austin man recently charged with criminal sexual conduct allegedly involving two minors has received additional criminal charges.

Erik Lee Roberts, 23, has been charged with four counts each of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 16 years of age – actor more than 24 months older – and felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 16 years of age – actor more than 48 months older.

According to the court complaints, a detective spoke to Roberts on Aug. 27 while interviewing him regarding incidents of criminal sexual conduct in another matter. During the interview, Roberts admitted he had engaged in sexual contact with other juveniles.

The first victim was a 14-year-old male who Roberts said he paid $100 to photograph naked and engage in sexual acts. Roberts admitted he knew the victim’s age. A search warrant was executed on Roberts’ phone and two photographs of the victim were recovered.

Police spoke to the victim, who said he met Roberts at the Austin Skate Park. The victim said Roberts was very “touchy” and would give him hugs. He also said Roberts touched him inappropriately and engaged in sexual acts with him. He indicated Roberts paid him not to tell anyone.

The second victim was an underage male with whom Roberts said he engaged in sexual acts. Roberts said the victim was 16-years-old at the time; however, the 16-year-old victim indicated to police that he was 14 when he met Roberts and the acts occurred when he was 14 and 15-years-old.

Roberts is currently awaiting disposition on charges of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 13 – actor more than 36 months older – and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct – lewd exhibition – under 16 present. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Roberts is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday in Mower County District Court.