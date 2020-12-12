Austin Area Foundation distributes $25K to causes

Austin Area Foundation announced grants of over $25,000 from the Austin Legacy Endowment Fund will be distributed to 19 area nonprofits for 2021. An additional $6,000 was gifted to the Salvation Army Food Shelf from AAF’s Basic Needs Fund.

“We are thankful to our donors who make up AAF and through their donations can make gifts to those they care about in Austin,” said Steve Barrett, Executive Director. “Especially in a year when COVID-19 has placed an extra burden on community organizations and nonprofits, this is a great opportunity to expand their impact and further their missions.”

Austin Area Foundation annually awards grants to local non-profit organizations and recipients for 2021 include:

• Austin Area Arts: $5 Kids Studio Art Classes

• Austin Area Chamber/Discover: Portable sound system

• Austin Symphony Orchestra: Supplemental budget support for performances

• Austin Tutoring Association: Free one to one tutoring for low income children

• Catherwood Home Child Care Partial funding of Catherwood driveway repairs

• Cedar River Watershed District: Creating a walk-in access to Turtle Creek

• Community Ed/Readers’ Café: Purchase books for Readers’ Café

• Jay C. Hormel Nature Center: Purchase people counters for trails

• Hormel Historic Home: Funding no-cost Half Pints field trips

• Hot Meals on Wheels, Inc.: Meals to be delivered to elderly/disabled residents

• I.J. Holton/The Hormel Institute: Provide buses for students to visit Hormel Institute

• Matchbox Children’s Theatre: Provide live theater experience for Sumner Elementary students

• Mower County Historical Society: Updating digital camera equipment for preservation

• Neveln/Matchbox Theater: 280 tickets at $6 each

• Parenting Resource Center: Purchase diapers and wipes for diaper bank program

•Rachel’s Hope: Diapers and supplies for Earn While You Learn program

• St. Olaf Backpack Program: Purchase food for Head Start program children

• Salvation Army/Feed A Family: Purchase food for qualified persons for Christmas

• Zonta: Support for families in transitional housing