expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Ask A Trooper: Recommended for drivers to remove receiver hitch

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, December 12, 2020

By Troy Christianson

Question: I was recently told that I could not keep the trailer ball mount attached to the receiver of the vehicle when it is not actually hooked up to a trailer.  Is this in fact true?

Answer: There is not a law in Minnesota that prohibits leaving a ball hitch in the receiver when not pulling a trailer.  I do recommend that you remove your receiver hitch when it is not in use as it can cause injury if you or others walk into it. There is also an increase in damage to vehicles that collide with a trailer hitch as it may puncture the front grill, hood and radiator area.

There are laws that prohibit obstructing the rear license plate, this includes a ball that is attached to the hitch. The law also requires that the ball hitch be of sufficient strength to control and support the weight of a trailer and must be a device approved by the commissioner of public safety.   The law also requires that your cargo is properly secured. It is important to frequently inspect your trailer, hitch, safety chains and lights when traveling.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober.  Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848.  (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)

More News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Truth and Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

News

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Mower County

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Local Government

Truth and Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

Mower County

Spinning out improvements

Mower County

Ruby’s Pantry Austin makes changes for December

News

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is working

Mower County

Council orders 2021 street projects feasibility reports

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation distributes $25K to causes

News

Rotary holds annual luncheon

News

Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama ties

News

Demoralized health workers struggle as virus numbers surge

Health

Mower County surpasses 3K cumulative COVID-19 cases

Mower County

Santa visit kicks off Austin Winter Extravaganza

News

Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

News

Retailers urge shoppers to buy early amid shipping crunch

News

Parents sue Walz to lift ‘pause’ on youth sports over virus

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

High speed chase suspect charged in Olmsted County

Business

Hormel host holiday concert for hunger relief, featuring “American Idol” winner

Albert Lea

Body found during Albert Lea standoff identified

News

Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing

News

Minnesota officials grateful but worried over virus metrics

News

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

News

DNR continues CWD response with 2 special southeast MN hunts