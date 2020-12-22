APS moves return to classrooms back to Jan. 11
Austin Public Schools has opted to push back a return to hybrid learning by a week in January.
The district made the announcement late Friday afternoon with a letter to parents, in which it announced a new target of Jan. 11 to resume the education model prior to this latest shutdown.
“Governor Walz announced an update to the Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-2021 School Year on December 16,” the letter read. “This included some new guidance to how schools will operate.”
The district was originally planning for a return on Jan. 4, but instead Jan. 4-7 will be distance learning as it has been since November. Jan. 8 will be a non-instructional day for teachers to prepare. Both Kids Korner and Emergency Child Care will be closed.
This will be followed by the districts return to previous learning models, which include:
- Pre Kindergarten through sixth grade will be in person learning.
- Grades 7-12 will be hybrid. Students will continue in theri designated Austin (Monday-Tuesday) or Packer (Thursday-Friday) group.
- Wednesdays will be flexible learning days for students in grades K-12 and students will not be reporting in person to school.
- Elected distance learning students may continue in the distance learning model, or contact your school if you wish to return to in person.
Requirements for the buildings in the district
- Offering of COVID-19 testing every other week for all school staff.
- Face masks and face shields worn together by staff.
- When educators cannot be six feet from students (small group and individual instruction), when possible add a clear barrier between the adult and student.
- For early learning and elementary schools only (grades PK-6). Students remain in classroom for the entire school day, excluding outdoor recess time and physical education classes. Meals will be served in the classroom.