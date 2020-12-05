expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

AP source: Twins, closer Rogers agree to $6 million contract

By Associated Press

Published 6:50 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and closer Taylor Rogers agreed to terms Thursday on a $6 million, one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been finalized.

Rogers compiled a 4.05 ERA in 21 appearances with nine saves and two blown chances during the abbreviated 60-game season.

The left-hander was the last remaining Minnesota player eligible for arbitration, meaning the Twins have no proposed salaries to exchange with agents this winter and won’t have to worry about heading to any hearings. They declined Wednesday to offer 2021 contracts to left fielder Eddie Rosario and reliever Matt Wisler, making them free agents. The team also reached one-year deals with starting pitcher José Berríos ($5.6 million salary plus $500,000 signing bonus), center fielder Byron Buxton ($5,125,000), reliever Tyler Duffey ($2.2 million), catcher Mitch Garver ($1,875,000) and reliever Caleb Thielbar ($650,000).

Rogers took a step back this season after notching 30 saves with 90 strikeouts over 69 innings in 2019. With Wisler, Sergio Romo and Tyler Clippard now free agents and Trevor May signed with the New York Mets, the Twins will have some setup roles to fill for bridges to Duffey and Rogers.

Rogers, who turns 30 this month, has a career 3.12 ERA with 302 strikeouts in 274 1/3 innings. He was an 11th-round draft pick by the Twins in 2012.

More News

Basketball castaways find their shore

A dance and a favorite

Flower basket drive now in full bloom

Medicap stepping up to offer more testing

Mower County

A dance and a favorite

Mower County

Flower basket drive now in full bloom

Health

Medicap stepping up to offer more testing

Mower County

Hormel Foundation awards $500K grant to the CRWD

Mower County

Photo: Morning Lions give to the Salvation Army

Mower County

Photo: Paul Worlein donates to the SA

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with attempting to have sex with a minor

Mower County

Photo: Salvation Army Food Shelf gets $5,000 from Rooms and Rest

News

Top legislative leaders express optimism for virus aid plan

News

Grounded freighter freed from Detroit River shipping channel

News

UN chief: Vaccine can’t undo damage from global pandemic

Albert Lea

Authorities release the name of trooper who discharged weapon in AL standoff

News

Minnesota regulators deny request to delay Line 3 pipeline

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Spring Valley man injured in Thursday morning accident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin house damaged in Thursday night fire

Health

Mower at almost 2,800 cumulative COVID-19 cases

Mower County

The search for Christmas is on

Albert Lea

Investigation under way in Albert Lea warehouse fire

News

US hiring slows sharply to 245,000 jobs as virus intensifies

Mower County

4 File to Fill County Board Vacancy on First Day

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Update: State Fire Marshal’s Office set to arrive at daylight

News

Deadline looms for Minnesotans to seek COVID-19 housing aid

News

US jobless claims remain high at 712,000 as virus escalates

News

Walz certifies Minnesota’s 2020 electors