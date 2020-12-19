expand
Ad Spot

December 18, 2020

Additional Minnesota bar defies COVID-19 restrictions

By Associated Press

Published 6:37 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota public safety officials have issued another liquor license suspension notice as more businesses are defying Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order barring indoor service at restaurants and bars to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Mission Tavern in Merrifield received a cease-and-desist order from the Minnesota Department of Health late last month for serving customers indoors in violation of the governor’s executive order. The restaurant complied by closing its doors — but then reopened last week, prompting another cease-and-desist order and a $10,000 fine from state health officials. The state says the business has continued to remain open for indoor service.

The Crow Wing County business is the latest to reopen in defiance of Walz’s order after Minnesota Attorney General filed lawsuits against two businesses on Thursday. Mission Tavern faces a 60-day suspension of its liquor license pending a hearing before a judge, and could have its license revoked for five years should the restaurant violate the order again.

Minnesota health officials on Friday reported 2,737 new coronavirus cases and 65 deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 391,889 cases and 4,723 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota dropped over the past two weeks, going from 6,331.86 new cases per day on Dec. 3 to 3,136.14 new cases per day on Dec. 17, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The number of new daily cases has also declined in recent weeks after explosive case growth late last month, though that decline has coincided with a decline in testing.

More News

Woman rescued from Eastside Lake

Additional Minnesota bar defies COVID-19 restrictions

Marilyn J. Nelson, 86

Funeral notice: Julio Cesar Guadalupe Rodriguez

Mower County

Woman rescued from Eastside Lake

News

Additional Minnesota bar defies COVID-19 restrictions

News

With Trump silent, reprisals for hacks may fall to Biden

News

Snags on COVID-19 relief may force weekend sessions

Business

Austin Utilities announces customers will see savings in 2021

Business

Hormel lighting up its headquarters

News

Walz to reopen Minnesota elementary schools amid shutdown

Mower County

Pillars of the City nominations dues Dec. 31

Mower County

MnDOT invites public comment on first Statewide Pedestrian System Plan

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged in stabbing death of minor

Business

Hormel once again begins buying meals from local restaurants

News

Governor to extend bar, restaurant closures through holidays

Education

APS board approves 2.16% rise to 2021 levy

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged in Sunday morning shots fired incident

Mower County

Meet the County candidates

Mower County

Karl Potach Foundation donates $60K

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Braden Greibrok

Mower County

Virtual holiday tour of the Hormel Historic Home available

News

Brainerd man pleads guilty in precinct fire at Floyd protest

News

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in MN

Health

Mower County and state see decrease in active COVID cases

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: One dead, one severely injured after Tuesday morning stabbing incident

News

‘Democracy prevailed’: Biden aims to unify divided nation

News

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers