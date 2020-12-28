System to bring possible 4-5 inches of snow Tuesday

The Austin area has been placed in a winter weather advisory ahead of a system that could dump between 4 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday.

The advisory goes into affect Tuesday at noon.

Amounts could rise or fall depending on the potential for the storm to shift, but currently, the system will begin dumping snow Tuesday afternoon according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest snow is expected Tuesday night and trickling into Wednesday.

A period of freezing drizzle is also possible as the system leaves the area.

Highs are expected in the low 20s; however, windchill values could dips as low as -4 as winds pick up with gusts of 20 mph possible.