All-Herald team announced

OFFENSE

Drew Kittelson, quarterback,

Blooming Prairie

The junior had a breakout campaign in his first year as a starting QB. Kittelson completed 86 of his 128 passes for 1,318 yards, 22 touchdowns and one interception in five games. He ran for 284 yards (6.92 per carry) and three scores.

Chase Johnson, running back, LeRoy-Ostrander

Although he played quarterback, the 5-6, 160-pound junior was as elusive as any ball carrier in the area in open space. Johnson ran for 994 yards (6.8 per carry) and seven touchdowns. He completed 54 of his 124 passes for 905 yards and 12 TDs with six interceptions.

Dustin Copley, running back, Grand Meadow

The junior speedster was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. He ran for 558 yards (7.4 per carry), while scoring 11 TDs in six games. He caught 11 passes for 94 yards and three TDs.

Tyler Archer, running back, Blooming Prairie

The junior ran for 402 yards (5.7 per carry) and five TDs in five games. Archer also caught eight passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Mitchell Fiebiger, wide receiver, Blooming Prairie

The big play senior had 29 catches, 581 yards and nine TDs in just five games.

Isaac Matti, wide receiver, Hayfield

The sophomore emerged as a go-to receiver for the Vikings as he caught 25 passes for 372 yards and six TDs. He had five catches in every game and averaged 74 yards per game.

Luke Larskoski, offensive line, Blooming Prairie

The versatile senior played guard, tackle and center for the Awesome Blossoms and he helped push No. 1 ranked BP to 42.4 points per game.

Christian Jacobsen, offensive line, Grand Meadow

The senior was quick and athletic at the point of attack for the Superlarks.

Gavin Sweeney, offensive line, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior started the season at center and he moved to tight end, where he caught nine passes for 226 yards and three TDs. Sweeney helped pave paths for a Cardinal rushing attack that piled up 1,873 rushing yards in seven games.

Dylan Ehmke, offensive line, Hayfield

The senior allowed zero sacks in 159 passing attempts and was a big time leader for the Vikings as a captain and three-time All-District selection.

Ethan Forthun, offensive line, Southland

The senior bounced back from a knee injury to give the Rebels a big, athletic blocker up front. Forthun also served as Southland’s punter (32.3 per punt) and kicker, where he went 7-for-12 on PATs.

DEFENSE

Dylan Ehmke, defensive line, Hayfield

The senior was a wrecking ball at the point of attack as he amassed 53 tackles, five sacks, eight tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in just five games.

Gavin Sweeney, defensive line, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior finished with 50 tackles, two sacks, six tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries.

Tanner Olson, LeRoy-Ostrander, defensive line

The junior racked up 71 tackles and 8.5 sacks for the Cardinals.

Cameron Sneed, defensive line, Grand Meadow

The senior was in on 44 tackles, four sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries in six games. GM head coach Gary Sloan said that he considers Sneed to be the best lineman to ever play for the Superlarks.

Mitchell Fiebiger, linebacker, Blooming Prairie

The senior was in on 61 tackles, including five for a loss and one sack in five games. He also picked off a pass.

Daniel Smith, linebacker, Grand Meadow

The fiery senior was in on 68 tackles, he blocked three kicks and came up with one interception.

Logan O’Rourke, linebacker, Austin

The senior bounced back from a knee injury that caused him to miss the 2019 season as he finished with 47 tackles, 1 interception, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a TD.

Brendan Kennedy, linebacker, Southland

The hard-nosed junior played in just five games for the Rebels, but he finished with 55 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss. Kennedy was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Drew Kittleson, defensive back, Blooming Prairie

The junior didn’t see a lot of passes thrown his way, but he served as a lock-down corner for the Awesome Blossoms. Kittelson picked off two passes and was in on four tackles.

Blake Smith, defensive back, Austin

The junior had 23 tackles and two interceptions.

Chase Johnson, defensive back, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior finished with 27 tackles and three passes deflected.

Dawson Andree, defensive back, Hayfield

In just five games, the senior finished with 50 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery. He also averaged 24.3 yards on kick-off returns and 15.3 yards on punt returns.

Bradley Simon, defensive back, Blooming Prairie

The junior was responsible for aligning BP’s defense and he was effective in coverage as well. Simon finished with 31 total tackles.

HONORABLE MENTION

Joe Walker, running back/linebacker, Austin

The junior was one of 15 players to carry the ball for the Packers this season and he finished with 344 yards (4.1 per carry) and two TDs. He also caught five passes for 30 yards. On defense, Walker had 34 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Cole Walter, quarterback, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior went 63-for-135 for 1,040 yards, nine TDs and five interceptions. Walter ran for 266 yards (5.2 per carry) and seven TDs. Walter also had one kick-off return for a TD.

Zach Bollingberg, wide receiver, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior caught 29 passes for 559 yards and four scores and he ran for 48 yards (4.8 per carry).

Jed Nelson, linebacker/running back, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior had 41 tackles and two interceptions in five games. On offense, Nelson ran for 379 yards (7.3 per carry) and four scores and he caught 13 passes for 96 yards.

Bradley Simon, wide receiver, Blooming Prairie

The junior caught 18 passes for 235 yards and five TDs.

Colin Jordison, wide receiver, Blooming Prairie

The junior pulled in 15 passes for 163 yards and three TDs.

Luke Larkoski, linebacker, Blooming Prairie

The senior was in on 43 tackles for BP.

Ethan Slaathaug, defensive back, Hayfield

The senior had 18 tackles, 1 interception and he allowed just one completion for positive yards in 11 attempts his way.

Isaac Collier, running back/defensive back, LeRoy-Ostrander

The hard working senior ran for 716 yards (6.1 per carry) and 12 TDs and he caught seven passes for 63 yards.

On defense, Collier had 36 tackles, four sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Ben Kraft, defensive line, Grand Meadow

The senior was in on 50 tackles in six games, while tallying six sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Taylor Glynn, linebacker, Grand Meadow

The junior was in on 69 tackles and he had one sack, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Brendan Kennedy, running back, Southland

The junior ran for 266 yards (6.8 per carry) and five TDs. He also caught 10 passes for 134 yards.

Noah Sayles, running back/defensive end, Southland

The explosive senior ran for 259 yards (6.6 per carry) and he scored six TDs. On defense, he had eight tackles for loss and two sacks.

Nick Boe, running back, Southland

The senior ran for 356 yards (7.6 per carry) and five TDs and he also caught eight passes for 95 yards. He averaged 18.3 yards on kick-off returns and 17.3 yards on punt returns.

Dan Boe, utility, Southland

The senior did whatever was asked of him this season as he saw time at tight end, quarterback, strong safety and outside linebacker. Boe finished with seven catches for 92 yards and he completed 15 of his 27 passes for 155 yards and a pair of interceptions. He also picked off two passes on defense.

Harrison Hanna, quarterback/defensive back, Southland

The senior went 24-for-52 with 369 yards with a TD and two interceptions. He also picked off two passes on defense.

Eli Wolff, defensive back/wide receiver, Southland

The junior had 29 tackles on defense and he also hauled in 10 passes for 188 yards and a TD.

Karter Jax, defensive line/offensive line Southland

The senior had 30 tackles and eight tackles for a loss.