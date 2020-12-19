2020 All-Herald football team

FIRST TEAM

Larissa Goslee, setter, Southland

The senior had 207 set assists, 121 digs and seven ace serves for the Rebels. Goslee was 98 percent on serves.

Maryx Young, setter, Hayfield

The senior was an all-around leader for the Vikings as she led the area with 346 set assists. Young added 238 digs, 75 kills and 24 ace serves.

Jenna Jacobsen, hitter, Hayfield

The senior was Hayfield’s top hitter and top back-row player as she led the area with 126 kills and 254 digs. Jacobsen added 13 ace serves and four blocks.

Micalyn Trihus, hitter, Blooming Prairie

The senior finished with 98 kills, 61 blocks, 56 digs and 11 ace serves in 11 matches. Trihus has committed to play volleyball at Bemidji State University.

Hailey Hindt, hitter, Grand Meadow

The senior put down 109 kills and she added 73 digs and 19 ace serves.

Gracie O’Byrne, libero, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior had 194 digs with 6.7 per set and she added nine kills and 22 ace serves.

SECOND TEAM

Macy Lembke, setter, Blooming Prairie

The freshman dished out 148 set assists while getting 59 digs and serving nine aces. Lembke played libero up until this season, when she converted into a setter.

Madison Hindt, setter, Grand Meadow

The senior had 117 set assists, 29 kills, 66 digs and 15 ace serves.

Reese Baumann, hitter, Hayfield

The sophomore had a breakout season for the Vikings as she finished with 79 kills, nine blocks and seven aces. Baumann came on strong at the end of the year and she put up a career-high 15 kills against Medford.

Kennedy Bell, hitter, Austin

The junior had 47 kills, 67 digs and 10 aces, along with a serving percentage of 95.4.

Bailey Johnson, hitter, Southland

The junior finished with 96 kills, 18 blocks and 15 ace serves. Johnson was named Southland’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Kayla Nelsen, setter, Southland

The senior finished with 137 digs, 30 kills and 18 ace serves. Nelsen converted 93 percent of her serves.

HONORABLE MENTION

Madisyn Retterath, libero, Austin

The senior was injured throughout a large portion of the season as she played in just five matches. She finished with 68 digs and was 96.7 percent on serving with four aces.

Lexi Stich, hitter, Austin

The senior had 36 kills and 21 digs in seven matches.

Ava Boverhuis, hitter, Austin

The senior had 36 kills and 10 ace blocks.

Emma Grafe, setter, Grand Meadow

The junior had 101 set assists, 48 digs, 19 kills and eight ace serves.

River Landers, hitter, Grand Meadow

The junior had 43 kills, 17 blocks, 15 digs and 10 ace serves.

Sierra Larson, hitter, Blooming Prairie

The sophomore showed a lot of growth through the year as she finished with 40 kills, 27 blocks and three aces, while serving at a rate of 94 percent.

Kayla Nelsen, libero, Southland

The senior had 137 digs, 30 kills, 18 ace serves and was named the Rebel’s defensive player of the year.

Haeven Skjervem, hitter, Hayfield

The sophomore had 72 kills, 198 digs and 22 aces in her first year as a starter.

Sidney Lewison, hitter, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior hit 51 kills, 19 blocks and she had eight ace serves.