November 3, 2020

Voters hit the ballots after over 11K have voted absentee

By Daily Herald

Published 8:50 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The line stretched deep into the Holiday Inn and Convention Center as doors opened for Election Day voting Tuesday morning, but as of Monday over half of Mower County and Austin residents had already voted.

According to Scott Felten, Mower County auditor/treasurer, as of Monday, 52.5 percent of Mower County and 58 percent of Austin registered voters have already voted absentee.

Approximately 11,400 absentee and mail ballots have been accepted.

The last day for in-person absentee voting was Monday; however, those with absentee ballots can still drop them off up until 3 p.m. today. Those in mail ballot cities and townships can vote in person or drop off their ballot at the Mower County Elections office until 8 p.m. at 500 Fourth Avenue. NE.

If voters in mail ballot precincts still have the ballot packet (ballot and envelopes) that was mailed to them previously, they should bring it in with them as it will shorten the time it takes them to vote.

Mail balloting cities:

Elkton

Mapleview

Rose Creek

Sargeant

Taopi

 Mail balloting townships:

Austin

Clayton

Frankford

Grand Meadow

Lansing

Marshall

Nevada

Pleasant Valley

Sargeant

Udolpho

Waltham

Windom

