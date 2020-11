UPDATE: Election Results

A rundown of where the major races in our area stand as of Thursday, Nov. 5.

United States President

Joe Biden D 1,711,775 (52.40%)

*Donald J. Trump R 1,479,396 (45.28%)

Jo Jorgensen L 34,800 (1.07%)

Howie Hawkins GP 9,991 (.31%)

Write-in 9,964 (.30%)

Kanye West I 7,918 (.24%)

Brock Pierce I 5,665 (.17%)

Roque De La Fuente I-A 5,597 (.17%)

Gloria La Riva S-L 1,252 (.04%)

Alyson Kennedy SWP 690 (.02%)

United States Senate

*Tina Smith D 1,561,869 (48.75%)

Jason Lewis R 1,393,757 (43.50%)

Kevin O’Connor LMN 189,310 (5.91%)

Oliver Steinberg G-LC 56,861 (1.77%)

Write-in 2,278 (.07%)

US Representative District 1

*Jim Hagedorn R 178,056 (48.55%)

Dan Feehan D 167,131 (45.57%)

Bill Rood G-LC 21,263 (5.80%)

Write-in 289 (.08%)

State Senator District 27

Gene Dornink R 19,038 (48.71%)

*Dan Sparks D 17.038 (48.71%)

Tyler Becvar LMN 2,522 (6.53%)

Write-in 29 (.07%)

State Representative

District 27A

*Peggy Bennett R 12,586 (62.76%)

Thomas Martinez D 7,452 (37.19%)

Write-in 15 (.07%)

State Representative

District 27B

Patricia Mueller R 9,859 (51.56%)

*Jeanne Poppe D 9,240 (48.33%)

Write-in 21 (.11%)

Austin Mayor

Steve King 6,015 (59.48%)

Jeff Austin 4,007 (39.62%)

Write-in 91 (.90%)

Council Member Ward 1

Oballa Oballa 1,927 (56.98%)

Helen Jahr 1,446 (42.76%)

Write-in 9 (.27%)

Council Member Ward 2

Mike Postma 3,154 (98.87%)

Write-in 36 (1.13%)

Council Member Ward 3

Paul Fischer 2,449 (97.96%)

Write-in 51 (2.04%)

County Commission District 1

* Tim Gabrielson 2,588 (91%)

Write-in 256 (9%)

County Commission District 2

* Polly Glynn 2,180 (54.60%)

Ray Tucker 1,807 (1,807%)

Write-in 6 (.15%)

Austin School Board

Cece Kroc 4,892 (18.08%)

Evan Sorenson 4,523 (16.71%)

* Don Leathers 4,274 (15.79%)

* Carolyn Dube 4,031 (14.90%)

Ryan Norton 3,466 (12.81%)

Varinh Van Vugt 2,900 (10.72%)

Al Eckmann 2,882 (10.65%)

Write-in 94 (.35%)

Austin School Board

Special Election

Katie Ulwelling 7,125 (64.54%)

Carol McAlister 3,872 (35.07%)

Write-in 43 (.39%)

Austin School District

Question 1 New School

District Referendum

No 5,980 (50.46%)

Yes 5,872 (49.54%)

Soil and Water Supervisor

District 1

Rodney Moe 8,255 (53.43%)

Peter Mattson 7,108 (46.01%)

Write-in 87 (.56%)

Soil and Water Supervisor

District 2

Micah Peterson 14,462 (99.39%)

Write-in 89 (.61%)

Soil and Water Supervisor

District 5

Jon W. Erichson 14,406 (99.28%)

Write-in 105 (.72%)

Utility Board Commissioner

(Vote 3)

Kristin S. Johnson 5,965 (30.19%)

Thomas C. Baudler 5,580 (28.24%)

Jay Lutz 4,341 (21.97%)

Tyler Hulsebus 3,771 (19.08%)

Write-In 103 (.52%)

ADAMS

Mayor

Brian Anderson 359 (97.29%)

Write-in 10 (2.71%)

City Councel (Elect 2)

Ella Noterman 315 (49.84%)

Karen Ruechel 314 (49.68%)

Write-In 3 (.47%)

School Board (Elect 3)

Wayne Kiefer 1,519 (37.07%)

Dana Mayer Sorenson1,380 (33.67%)

Kretta Menuey 1,188 (28.99%)

Write-in 11 (.27%)

BROWNSDALE

Mayor

Jeff Foster 338 (96.57%)

Write-in 12 (3.43%)

City Council (Elect 2)

Raughn E. Oakland 216 (38.03%)

Rick L. Smith 178 (31.34%)

Jan Ball 161 (28.35%)

Write-in 13 (2.29%)

DEXTER

Mayor

Justin Forthun 176 (97.24%)

Write-In 5 (2.76%)

City Council (Elect 2)

Casey Erwin 171 (90.48%)

Write-In 18 (9.52%)

Elkton

Mayor

Sally Vietor 47 (100%)

Write-In 0 (0%)

City Council (Elect 2)

Teri Klaehn 45 (42.45%)

Brian Hill 36 (33.96%)

Pat Graves 25 (23.58%)

Write-In 0 (0%)

GRAND MEADOW

Mayor

Sandra Fenton 524 (96.44%)

Write-In 19 (3.56%)

City Council (Elect 2)

Write-In 134 (100%)

School Board (Elect 3)

Justin Queensland 695 (26.76%)

Troy Gilbert 508 (19.56%)

Daniel Geier 506 (19.48%)

Tracy Bachman 410 (15.79%)

Cody Eastvold 287 (11.05%)

Paul Eickhoff 185 (7.12%)

Write-In 6 (.23%)

LeROY

Mayor

Edwin N. Koppen 277 (56.07%)

Brian Thiel 209 (42.31%)

Write-in 8 (1.62%)

City Council (Elect 2)

Gerald Payne 246 (28.79%)

Daisie Fox241 (29.25%)

T. Jan Whisler190 (22.70%)

Christopher Frazer 147 (17.56%)

Write-in 13 (1.55%)

City Council

Harold Shipman 424 (97.70%)

Write-In 10 (1.55%)

School Board (Elect 4)

Debra Reburn 537 (14.47%)

David Lunning 519 (13.99%)

Patrick J. Arndorfer 504 (13.58%)

Chad Bundy 407 (10.97%)

Kate Rohrer (Payne) 385 (10.38%)

Miranda Hamlin 353 (9.51%)

Angie Olso 359 (9.68%)

Chase Huntley 317 (8.54%)

Steve Kasel 311 (8.38%)

Write-in 18 (.49%)

MAPLEVIEW

Mayor

Arnie Johnson 37 (58.73%)

Larry Naatz 26 (41.27%)

Write-in 0 (0%)

City Council (Elect 2)

Richard Lamaack 53 (100%)

Write-In 0 (0%)

RACINE

Mayor

Deri Nordsving 217 (97.75%)

Write-In 4 (2.06%)

City Council (Elect 2)

Jason Vaith 199 (52.93%)

Kelly Waugh 172 (45.74%)

Write-In 5 (1.33%)

Stewartville School Board

(Elect 3)

Will Welch 3,449 (33.73%)

Scott Romens 3,121 (30.53%)

Nichol O’Neill 3,553 (34.75%)

Write-In 101 (1.00%)

ROSE CREEK

Mayor

Craig Weis 205 (100%)

Write-In 0 (0%)

City Council (Elect 2)

Mark Conradt 148 (34.99%)

Mike Chavez 147 (34.75%)

Wendel Sprung 110 (26%)

Tyler T. Lendt 18 (4.26%)

Write-In 0 (0%)

TAOPI

Mayor

Mary Huntley 26 (100%)

Write-In 0 (0%)

City Council (Elect 2)

Brady Voigt 27 (100%)

Write-In 0 (0%)

City Clerk

Jim Kiefer 26 (100%)

Write-In 0 (0%)

LYLE

Mayor

Ron Frank 105 (41.83%)

Angie Mlenar 65 (25.90%)

Doreen Coleman 62 (24.70%)

Ricky B. Matter 17 (6.77%)

Write-In 2 (.80%)

City Council (Elect 2)

Chase Douglas 130 (29.41%)

Jesse Burma 129 (29.19%)

Amanda Frank 125 (28.28%)

Jerremy Melnar 56 (12.67%)

Write-In 2 (.45%)

School Board (Elect 3)

Chad Heard 419 (35.%)

Carl Truckenmiller 388 (32.41%)

Renee Gogolewski 364 (30.41%)

Write-In 26 (2.17%)

WALTHAM

Mayor

Sean Arndt 67 (88.16%)

Write-In 9 (11.84%)

City Council (Elect 2)

Lucas Berndt 59 (47.58%)

Brooke Carpentier 45 (36.29%)

Write-In 20 (16.13%)

BLOOMING PRAIRIE

Mayor

Curt Esplan 557 (52.75%)

Tom Blome 494 (46.78%)

Write-In 5 (.47%)

City Council (Elect 2)

Greg Johnson 767 (40.73%)

Marcy Sundine 483 (25.65%)

Trevor Kruckeberg 323 (17.15%)

Joseph Motl 305 (16.20%)

Write-In 5 (.27%)

School Board (Elect 2)

Melissa Stoen 1,443 (34.36%)

Jonathan Sunde 1,415 (33.69%)

Jennifer Thurnau 1,310 (31.19%)

Write-In 32 (.76%)

HAYFIELD

City Council (Elect 2)

Arnold (AJ) Anderson 477 (49.58%)

Steven Feist 367 (38.15%)

Write-in 118 (12.27%)

Special Election for

Council Member

Adam Anderson 520 (91.07%)

Write-In 8.93 (51%)

School Board (Elect 2)

Justin Holton 1,580 (20.49%)

Patrick Towey Jr. 1,441 (18.69%)

Heather Swygman 1,328 (17.22%)

Kathy Hegna Zelinske 1,201 (15.58)%

Grace Offord 756 (9.80%)

Rebessa Rouhoff 692 (8.97%)

Forrerst Rouhoff 663 (8.60%)

Write-Iin 50 (.65%)