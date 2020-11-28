expand
November 29, 2020

Unbeaten Wings take down Bruins

By Daily Herald

Published 9:07 am Saturday, November 28, 2020

The Austin Bruins are already playing catch-up to the Aberdeen Wings, who won the NAHL title in the last NAHL complete season in 2019.

The Wings won their 11th straight game to start the season as they topped the Bruins 3-1 in Aberdeen Friday night.

The Bruins (3-2-1 overall) killed five of six Aberdeen power plays, but the Wings finally broke through and scored two goals in the third period to snap a 1-1 tie.

Cullen Rush, a second year Bruin and former Rochester Grizzly from Alexandria, Virginia, scored his first goal of the season in the second period.

Tyler Shea stopped 35 shots in net for Austin.

The Bruins and Wings will face-off in Aberdeen tonight at 7:15 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 1 0 – 1
Aberdeen 1 0 2 – 3

First period
(AB) Payton Matsui (Trevor Russell, Spencer Schneider) :12

Second period
(A) Cullen Rush (Sutter Muzzati) 19:59

Third period
(AB) Devon Carlstrom (Thomas Manty, Clayton Cosentino) 7:35
(AB) Matsui (Schneider, Russell) (power play) 18:21

Shots: Austin – 17; Aberdeen – 38

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Aberdeen – 1-for-6

