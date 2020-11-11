Two Blossoms make their college commitments

BLOOMING PRAIRIE – A pair of Blooming Prairie seniors took a little bit of time to celebrate the past and point to the future as they made their college commitments official at Blooming Prairie High School Wednesday.

Micalyn Trihus signed her national letter-of-intent to play volleyball at Division II Bemidji State University and Megan Oswald signed her national letter-of-intent to play basketball at the University of Jamestown, an NAIA school in North Dakota.

The signing day included coaches, family, friends and senior teammates of the girls. Trihus said it meant the world to her to be able to have her normal signing day in the wake of the pandemic.

“There was a point and time we weren’t sure if we weren’t going to do this, and I definitely cried,” Trihus said. “To be able to get to do this normally meant a lot and I was really excited about it.”

Oswald was also excited about being able to sign in front of her peers and locking down her college destination is another milestone as Oswald has already completed a cross country season and is playing volleyball for BP this year.

“Sports kind of help keep the year going. It’s flying by now. We only have three quarters left until we graduate, which is kind of sad, but kind of exciting at the same time,” Oswald said. “It’s a little stressful at times. Online school is hard for me and I like being in person, but (Trihus and I) both taking the same classes and we’re both taking heavy course loads. It helps having your friends in the same classes to keep you motivated. Micalyn and I have a ton of fun together and we work really well together, in and out of school.”

While they specialize in different sports, Oswald and Trihus have been teammates in basketball and volleyball and they’ve been strong motivators for each other.

“We’ve definitely been friends for a long time, but I feel like in the last year and half we’ve become really close friends,” Trihus said. “We both push each other and kind of have the same mindset that we both want to get better in every practice.”

Trihus has been the top hitter for the BP volleyball team this fall and the sport has helped her navigate a tough year for all high school students.

“It’s been kind of crazy and weird, but it’s so nice to have that outlet,” Trihus said. “This year has been really stressful and we’re both taking all of the college courses being offered.”

Oswald has over 1,000 career points for BP and her 483 points and 295 rebounds last season were school records for BP, which advanced to the Section 1A title game.

The Jimmies women’s basketball team went 16-15 overall last season and the BSU volleyball team went 7-21 overall last season.