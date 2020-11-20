expand
November 20, 2020

Thelma S. Auer, 83

By Daily Herald

Published 8:10 am Friday, November 20, 2020

Thelma Sue Auer, age 83, of Austin, died Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Thelma married the love of her life, Robert on June 30th, 1956. They enjoyed 64 years of a loving marriage with many miles of travelling, spending time with family, fishing and camping. They could tell stories for hours about all the things they have seen over the years. Thelma loved her family more than anything. She was a very caring, loving and strong woman who was loved by so many people. Thelma will be missed dearly.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Auer; daughters, Rebecca (Joey) Gray and Rita (Bryan) Groomes; son, Michael (Kelly) Auer; sister, Lannie Ledbetter and brother, Richard Eugene; 7 grandchildren, Matthew Grobe (Molly), Jordan (Gabrielle) Hall, April (Ryan) Hensel, Laura Auer, Rachel (Connor) Auer, Nicholas (Julia) Gray, Jeremiah (Johnny)Gray and 16 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas Lee and Lela Mae Bruner; 5 sisters and 5 brothers.

A Gathering for Family and Friends will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at Mayer Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

