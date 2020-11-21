expand
Ad Spot

November 22, 2020

The Wide Angle: Feeling just a little better about the world

By Eric Johnson

Published 6:30 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

By nature many would be within their rights to consider me a cynical man.

I’m not the worst pessimist you’ll come across, certainly, but I can be a Debbie Downer from time to time.

If I am to continue along this trend, I should probably admit to you that I have become less and less of a Christmas soul in more recent years. Yes, I’m distinctly in Camp Halloween, but I have become less and less sold on the final holiday of the year because of the commercial nature of the holiday.

I feel I’ve been fairly open about this with many who I’m friends with, but also more than a little obvious with the side shots I take at the holiday in public.

Or maybe I’m just a little downtrodden by the year itself and taking it out on Christmas. Who’s to say — this year.

Even with all of that now in the open, I must add that I’m not always Ebenezer Scrooge (disappointed in the fact that I don’t get three ghosts to haunt me. Life goals … get it? Life, ghosts … is this thing on?).

Rather, there are times where even I can see the good things that happen around us and just the other day we had just one of those things happen to us at home.

A package was delivered to our house the other night by an unknown person who drove to our house, walked up to our steps and left a package for us that had been accidentally delivered to the wrong house.

We never got the opportunity to talk to this person, which is a shame. We would have sincerely liked to thank this person for making the effort to make sure our package reached the right place.

In the newspaper business, we often here from Austin police of packages being taken from somebody’s front door. We’ve all seen video from Ring doorbell security systems of people brazenly walking up to a front door and swiping what clearly doesn’t belong to them.

It’s depressing, infuriating and invasive.

There are also times when packages aren’t delivered to the right spot and never will be, either because they are indeed lost or the people in the house won’t return the items and they are gone forever.

However, this isn’t the only time a package has been returned to us. On a couple of occasions I’ve had packages dropped off at the Herald by a magnificent woman after she found them accidentally delivered to her.

It’s always with a smile and a laugh.

I can say, in full honesty, that stories like these make me feel a little better about people and where we are.

Even though there are people who are genuinely happy during this time of year, it is easy to see the cynicism that is pervasive within these two months.

Christmas is too commercialized, there’s COVID-19, there is the tangle in Washington, spats around the globe.

It’s hard to see sometimes that there are still good people that do good things because it’s the right thing to do.

I don’t know this person that dropped our package off, but we appreciate the gesture. If they don’t think it’s a big deal, I hope they know just how big of a deal it is to us and how it reaffirms  the best in people.

More News

Dovorany’s goal gives Bruins an OT win in Janesville

Bruins drop first game in Janesville Saturday

Deer testing finds additional cases of Chronic Waste

Salvation Army in need of bell-ringers

Mower County

Deer testing finds additional cases of Chronic Waste

Mower County

Salvation Army in need of bell-ringers

Business

Winners from annual Chamber meeting humbled

Mower County

Prime Time Piano: Pianist Plano shines with Austin’s gem

News

Minnesota man enters plea in police station fire amid unrest

Law Enforcement

Law enforcement taking educational approach to new COVID restrictions

Mower County

A gift for further discovery

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Lyle man pleads guilty in drunk driving accident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads not guilty to drug sales, theft in Olmsted

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed 80K people in need with its Thanksgiving meals

News

Dylan papers, including unpublished lyrics, sell for $495K

News

Study: Motorcycle rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state

Albert Lea

MPPOA presents new car and $25K to Arik Matson and family

Mower County

About 400 COVID-19 cases active in county as numbers continue increasing

News

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US

Mower County

Prairie revived after pollution cleanup along Cedar River

News

No problems reported for new driver registration system

News

Mayo Clinic: 905 staff diagnosed with COVID in past 2 weeks

Mower County

Hormel Foundation to donate $10.6M to community non-profits

Health

Minnesota shuts more businesses as COVID-19 spread soars

News

2 Iron Range lawmakers spilt with Senate Democratic Caucus

News

Trump pursues recount of 2 liberal Wisconsin counties

News

New bar, restaurant and gym COVID-19 restrictions expected

Health

Mayo ICUs reach capacity