expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

Superlarks fly over Hurricanes as Copley scores 4 TDs

By Daily Herald

Published 9:32 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

The Grand Meadow football team had its offense kick into high gear as it beat Houston (2-3 overall) 56-8 on the road Friday.

Dusty Copley put up 128 yards of offense and four TDs for the Superlarks.

The Hurricanes led 8-0 after Isaac Heyer broke off a 69-yard TD 17 seconds into the game, but it was all GM after that.

The 56 points score by the Superlarks (5-0 overall) is their highest scoring output of the season.

GM STATS

Rushing: Dusty Copley, 12-for-112, 3 TDs; Daniel Smith, 15-for-85, 2 TDs; Evan Oehlke, 7-for-48, TD; Corbin Ludemann, 1-for-26, TD; Taylor Glynn, 1-for-12; Jacob Kerrins, 2-for-10; Jasen Gehling, 1-for-5; Luke Speer, 1-for-2 

Passing: Oehlke, 5-for-8, 91, TD; Glynn, 1-for-2, 14

Receiving: Glynn, 2-for-43; Ben Kraft, 1-for-19; Speer, 1-for-15; Copley, 1-for-14, TD; Ethan Kassel, 1-for-14

More News

As Cook thrives, Vikings turn strong-arm strategy to Lions

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Superlarks fly over Hurricanes as Copley scores 4 TDs

‘The greatest honor that I could ever have’

News

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Local Government

‘The greatest honor that I could ever have’

News

Biden on cusp of presidency after gains in Pennsylvania

News

‘The wave is coming up upon us’: Critical care doctors already feeling effects of COVID surge

News

Alleged Boogaloo Bois face weapons charges in Minneapolis

Mower County

A plea for more transparency

News

Romney: Trump’s election fraud claim wrong, ‘reckless’

News

Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

Business

Hy-Vee to offer free drive-thru breakfast for veterans, active duty

News

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

News

Protesters crying foul over vote counts stir safety concerns

Mower County

COC, First Farmers & Merchants Bank to host Austin Winter Extravaganza Holiday Light Contest

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for Waseca officer shooting

Health

One more COVID-related death in Mower County as state exceeds 170K total cases

News

Election officials worried by threats and protesters

Mower County

Charter commission rejects Minneapolis council’s public safety amendment

News

Jim Ramstad, a long time representative who was a champion for addiction help, has died

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

M.E. confirms body found in Cedar River was missing Rochester man

News

Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs

News

Biden ahead in Georgia, Pennsylvania; Trump attacks process

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System extends hours of drive-through COVID-19 test sites

Mower County

Dornink wins 27 Senate seat

Mower County

UPDATE: Election Results

News

Judge rejects moving trial of ex-officers in Floyd’s death