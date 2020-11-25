expand
November 25, 2020

Tim Gabrielson

Special election set for Gabrielson’s seat

By Eric Johnson

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The Mower County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution for a special election to fill the seat of the late Tim Gabrielson.

Gabrielson passed away earlier this month from undisclosed medical complications just days after being re-elected to his seat in District 1.

The commission opted out of naming someone to fill the seat, instead leaving the seat open until the special election could be carried out.

As of right now, the special election is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 with no primary special election needed; however, should more than two candidates file for the position, then a special primary election would need to be held on that date.

That would push the general election back to April 13 of next year.

“It could have been a worse case scenario if it ended up in August,” said Mower County Attorney Kristin Nelsen after explaining that a judge’s decision allowed for the advanced timetable.

The filing period will be Wednesday, Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 11 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.

The filing fee is $50 for the affidavits of candidacy and can be done at the Auditor-Treasurers office at the Mower County Government Center (201 First Street NE).

Candidates must reside in District 1, which includes the townships Lansing, Red Rock, Udolopho and Waltham, and also includes the cities of Brownsdale, Mapleview, Waltham and the First Ward, First Precinct of the City of Austin.

Only voters living in District 1 will vote in the special election.

The only thing that hasn’t been decided on is how the special election will be carried out.

Auditor-Treasurer Scott Felten said that they are working with the Minnesota Secretary of State to work out the logistics of how voting will be done.

For questions or more information, people can call 1-507-437-9457 or email elections@co.mower.mn.us.

