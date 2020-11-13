Slow start hurts Packers in a loss to Mankato West

The Austin volleyball team had trouble getting started in the first two games as it lost to Mankato West 25-8, 25-12, 25-16 in Packer Gym Thursday.

The Packers (0-10 overall, 0-10 Big Nine) hung around for awhile in the final game as they were within 10-8 and the Packers trailed just 20-15 late, but the Scarlets were able to rally and put the match away.

The Scarlets (5-2 overall, 5-2 Big Nine) took a 9-1 lead to start the first game and the closest the Packers got was within 14-6 after Kennedy Bell put down a kill. Genesis went on a seven-point serving spree to start the second game for the Scarlets.

While the Packers do still have two matches remaining on their regular season schedule, which is supposed to run until Nov. 24, plenty of schools in the area have switched to distance learning and a lot of seasons have come to an end. Austin could very well be in that same situation soon.

“We were talking before the game about how we don’t know how much time we have left,” Austin interim head coach Jamie Mauseth said. “We just wanted to have fun, communicate and play with some energy.”

Kennedy Bell had two kills and 10 digs for the Packers, who have tried to make the most of their time on the court.

“Even though we are having a tough season this year, we are doing the best that we can,” Bell said. “It’s pretty tough because our season could be over any day. I thought tonight we were on the floor a lot trying our best.”

Austin stats: Kennedy Bell, 2 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace serve; Ava Boverhuis, 3 kills, 2 ace blocks