November 14, 2020

Saw Maya Htoo, 48

By Daily Herald

Published 9:23 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Saw Maya Htoo, age 48 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Decorah, Iowa. Saw was born January 1, 1972 in Burma, Toungoo. He grew up in Burma and moved to the United States in 2013. Saw married Beauty Paw in Burma. In 2014, he began working at QPP in Austin, Minnesota. In 2016, Saw and Beauty made their home in Austin. He was a member of Oakland Baptist Church in Austin. Saw enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his wife Beauty Paw of Austin, MN; sons, Bwe Doh Htoo of Austin, MN, Aung Ba Ra of Austin, MN; daughters, Thlay Htoo Grace of Austin, MN, Waheh Say of Austin, MN, Bway Paw of Austin, MN; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Webara; and one brother.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 57 people for the service. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the family. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

