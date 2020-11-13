Ronald E. Miller, 83

Ronald E. Miller, age 83 of Austin, passed away on November 10, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Austin.

Ronald was born December 10, 1936 in Osage, Iowa to Robert and Mabel (Kvam) Miller.

On April 29, 1961 he was united in marriage to Judy Larweck at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Austin.

Ronnie worked hard during his life as a body man and painter. Which most people would say “He was the best in town”. But he also loved to have fun. One of his favorite sayings was “You can’t beat Fun”.

He had an extraordinary imagination which showed in his custom-made cars & trucks that he enjoyed creating. He always enjoyed going for walks and visiting with neighbors and friends on his way.

One of his favorite things to do was taking long car rides with his wonderful wife and best friend, Judy. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, especially his time together with his grandson, Zackery.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Miller, Austin MN; daughters, Rhonda (Mark) Radloff, Austin MN, Michele (Rob) Johannsen, Austin MN; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; two sisters, Darlene Bos, Austin MN, Christine (Scott) Johnson, Rochester MN; sister-in-law, Sharon Miller, Austin, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mabel Miller; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Josephine Larweck; three brothers, Darwin “Teats” Miller, David Miller, and Jimmy Miller; two brothers-in-law, Frank “Bud” Larweck, and Bill Bos; niece, Tammy Bos; and nephew, Tim Bos.

A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Austin MN.

We want to say a special thank you to all the mayo clinic doctors and nurses for caring for Ronnie and helping our family through this very difficult time. Also, a very special thank you to the hospital Social Worker, Jennifer. Thank you for all your helpful support and kindness, “You are a very special person”.

