expand
Ad Spot

November 10, 2020

Mr. Soccer Henry Tolbert returns a kick-off for the Packer football team in Rochester Friday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Rocky Hulne: Tolbert has done big things for the Packers

By Rocky Hulne

Published 6:16 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

From the moment he stepped on a soccer field for the Packers as a freshman, Henry Tolbert was like the Flash.

He could run past a midfielder, stop on a dime, and deliver a lethal blast at the net, or dump it off to an open teammate for an assist. Tolbert, who was recently named Mr. Soccer, has grown steadily over time and he’s been a big reason why the Packers have become one of the best programs in all of Class A over the past four seasons as they’ve won four straight Big Nine and Section 1A titles.

This season Tolbert, developed an uncanny sense of rhythm with his teammate Andres Garcia, who was a first-team all-stater and led the state in scoring. The two would often weave through bewildered defenders and there were times when they would go on two-on-four and score with ease.

Tolbert has done all of his damage while remaining quiet and humble. He’s never had an over-the-top celebration and whenever he has received a card, it’s been over a competitive, passionate response to a call, not incessant whining or sulking.

Tolbert’s work ethic and drive have made him second to none, but his humility has never been more on display than it was on Friday night. I was caught a little bit by surprise when I saw Mr. Soccer standing on Austin’s sideline in his soccer cleats, wearing No. 80 for the Austin Packer football team.

Tolbert saw limited action as a kick returner, but he certainly showed he is willing to do something that is hard and he may not succeed at, which is a strong quality in a person.

If Tolbert keeps that attitude, he’ll be successful in wherever life takes him.

Any words about the Austin soccer program would come up far short if keeper Casey Berg wasn’t mentioned. Berg, a first-team all-stater, was the general of a Packer defense that is as stingy as they come in the back line.

Berg’s leadership and ability to read an opposing team’s attack helped Austin shut teams down at will.

Tolbert, Garcia and Berg are three Packers who are among the best the program ever put on the field and whoever has to replace them next season will have some giant shoes to fill.

More News

Memory of a championship

COVID-19 cases total nears 1,700 in Mower

NCAA approves transfer Gach to play right away for Minnesota

Rocky Hulne: Tolbert has done big things for the Packers

Health

COVID-19 cases total nears 1,700 in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Update: Hayfield man killed in Friday afternoon accident

News

Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition

News

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

News

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Local Government

‘The greatest honor that I could ever have’

News

Biden on cusp of presidency after gains in Pennsylvania

News

‘The wave is coming up upon us’: Critical care doctors already feeling effects of COVID surge

News

Alleged Boogaloo Bois face weapons charges in Minneapolis

Mower County

A plea for more transparency

News

Romney: Trump’s election fraud claim wrong, ‘reckless’

News

Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

Business

Hy-Vee to offer free drive-thru breakfast for veterans, active duty

News

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

News

Protesters crying foul over vote counts stir safety concerns

Mower County

COC, First Farmers & Merchants Bank to host Austin Winter Extravaganza Holiday Light Contest

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for Waseca officer shooting

Health

One more COVID-related death in Mower County as state exceeds 170K total cases

News

Election officials worried by threats and protesters

Mower County

Charter commission rejects Minneapolis council’s public safety amendment

News

Jim Ramstad, a long time representative who was a champion for addiction help, has died

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

M.E. confirms body found in Cedar River was missing Rochester man

News

Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs

News

Biden ahead in Georgia, Pennsylvania; Trump attacks process