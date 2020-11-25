expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Blooming Prairie’s Bradley Simon turns after a catch before running in for a touchdown against Randolph in the Section 1A title game Friday night in Blooming Prairie. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

Rocky Hulne: Not your typical football season

By Rocky Hulne

Published 6:44 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

It was a strange ending to the season for a pair of area powerhouses this past Friday night.

Blooming Prairie was ranked No. 1 in Class A and Grand Meadow was ranked No. 1 in Class Nine Man and each team was hosting a Section title game that would be the last game of the season for both teams

BP took care of business as it blasted Randolph 49-6. The Awesome Blossoms, who won their first state title in program history in 2019, are left wondering what could have been if the COVID-19 virus hadn’t put a lingering damper on the world of prep sports last spring.

BP, which has gone 30-1 overall in the last three seasons, will return junior quarterback Drew Kittleson next season and it is quite likely the Awesome Blossoms will be back in contention for another Section 1A title if the 2021 season has any sense of normalcy to it.

Grand Meadow’s Blake Ludemann is brought down in GM Friday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

The Superlarks’ story went a little bit different as they were given a week to prepare for their biggest game of the season without half of their usual lineup. GM was forced to rely on many of its JV players as nine of its upper classmen had to sit out the game due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

The Burros looked like they were going to literally run away with the game early on as they smashed their way to an overpowering physical drive to begin the game. But GM’s youngsters showed a lot of fight and although they eventually lost 16-12 — due to two-point conversions — those players picked up an experience that will motivate them next season and beyond.

The Superlarks will certainly have to do some reloading next season, but hopes will still be high for a team that has gone 23-6 and earned one state berth in the last three years.

While it is frustrating to see teams play a season without a state champion, you can’t say any of the games this fall were meaningless. I saw and heard plenty of smiles, screams and tears from players and coaches alike throughout the pandemic-shortened season. Maybe those seven weeks of competition were just enough to get those kids through the next wave of COVID-19, which has already put a halt to winter sports.

More News

Virus surge, staff shortages hit Minnesota nursing homes

An eye for detail: Bruin goalie escapes pressure with videography

The drive moves forward

On full display: Austin man not losing the Christmas spirit

News

Virus surge, staff shortages hit Minnesota nursing homes

Austin Bruins

An eye for detail: Bruin goalie escapes pressure with videography

Mower County

The drive moves forward

Mower County

On full display: Austin man not losing the Christmas spirit

Mower County

Last week’s flu vaccine clinic hailed as a success

Mower County

Keep these Turkey Day fire safety tips in mind this Thursday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Local law enforcement participating in statewide extra DWI enforcement

Mower County

Special election set for Gabrielson’s seat

Health

In the face of a new wave, Mayo urges continued mask wearing

News

Minn. issues another approval for disputed oil pipeline

News

Farmers enjoy perfect harvest conditions after 2 ugly years

News

Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges

News

Survey of bankers shows concern about farm debt, low income

News

Biden signals stark shift with new national security team

News

Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert

Health

Mower County seeing 5 percent COVID positivity rate

News

Walz, House GOP, push for quick aid for hard-hit businesses

News

US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

News

Minnesota launches smartphone app to slow spread of COVID-19

Health

Mayo launches COVID-19 Vaccine Registry for those interested in clinical trials

News

‘Vaccinations are the endgame’: State prepares to roll out first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines

News

3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

Mower County

Tuesday morning snow showers could bring 1 to 2 inches

Local Government

City/County food drive has record setting year