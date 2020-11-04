expand
Ad Spot

November 3, 2020

Positivity rate for COVID-19 climbs to 9% in Minnesota

By Associated Press

Published 6:55 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The positivity rate for coronavirus tests increased to 9% Tuesday in Minnesota, after previously hovering around 5%, an unwelcome sign that the diseases is spreading rapidly in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,483 new positive cases and 15 additional deaths compared to Monday. A total of 157,096 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Minnesota and 2,499 people have died.

It’s just not one or two big events that have caused cases to rise rapidly, state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told the Star Tribune.

“It’s the happy hour at the end of the long week with just a couple friends or brunch on the weekend with maybe a few cousins … It’s the weddings,” Malcolm said. “Everybody really tries hard during the ceremony to comply with the safety guidance and much of the reception, but as the night wears on, people start letting their guards down.”

The state has investigated 172 bar or restaurant outbreaks and identified 92 that likely generated seven or more infections. Eighty-two weddings have been linked to 756 infections.

Health officials are concerned about the rising number of cases that require hospital admittance. Minnesota hospitals on Tuesday reported a record 852 people with COVID-19, including 197 people who needed intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications.

More News

Positivity rate for COVID-19 climbs to 9% in Minnesota

EXPLAINER: What’s happening with Election Day ‘robocalls’?

College Accolades

Two more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Mower

News

Positivity rate for COVID-19 climbs to 9% in Minnesota

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: Police investigating after body found in Cedar River

Mower County

Trump seeks Minnesota breakthrough; Smith eyes Senate return

Mower County

Voters hit the polls after over 11K have voted absentee

Mower County

SOS office: ‘Ballots received after 8 p.m. Election Day deadline need to be segregated’

News

Supreme Court denial keeps mask mandate at Minnesota polls

News

Minnesotans rally, vote, wait, worry in closing days of the campaign

News

Business leaders survey hits highest level in 16 years

News

Campaign draws to a close as Trump threatens legal action

Mower County

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

News

Campaign draws to a close as Trump threatens legal action

Business

Hormel receives numerous accolades for its internship program

Local Government

Labor agreements, fire hydrant utility fee on council agenda

Mower County

Time for a change to America, on our clocks and watches

Education

This year’s Minn. school board races are competitive and more racially diverse

News

Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays

Business

Mower begins round 2 of the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant program

Business

Gas differences leave people in Austin scratching their heads

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Partnership of Safety

Mower County

Minnesota Democrats ramp up push for absentee ballot turnout

Mower County

MPPOA announces full list of 2020 candidate endorsements

News

Illinois judge OKs extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Agriculture

Sign up for Dairy Margin Coverage now underway