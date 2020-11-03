expand
Ad Spot

November 3, 2020

UPDATE: Police investigating after body found in Cedar River

By Daily Herald

Published 1:54 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon in the Cedar River at Marcusen Park.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, the Austin Police Department was contacted at about 12:56 p.m. by volunteers searching the Cedar River near Marcusen Park in Austin for 72-year-old David Janson of Rochester, who was last seen in the Austin Hy-Vee parking lot over the weekend of Oct. 24-25. The volunteer searchers, which consisted of family and friends, advised that they had located what they believed to be a human body submerged just below the surface of the river directly behind the Marcusen Park baseball stadium.

Austin Police and Fire responded to the scene and the body was successfully recovered from the river. Clennon said the body matched the last known description of Janson and documents belonging to Janson were located on his person; however, positive identification has not been confirmed.  

The investigation is on-going; however, there is no indication of foul play at this time. The body will be transported to Rochester for an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office.

More News

Positivity rate for COVID-19 climbs to 9% in Minnesota

EXPLAINER: What’s happening with Election Day ‘robocalls’?

College Accolades

Two more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Mower

News

Positivity rate for COVID-19 climbs to 9% in Minnesota

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: Police investigating after body found in Cedar River

Mower County

Trump seeks Minnesota breakthrough; Smith eyes Senate return

Mower County

Voters hit the polls after over 11K have voted absentee

Mower County

SOS office: ‘Ballots received after 8 p.m. Election Day deadline need to be segregated’

News

Supreme Court denial keeps mask mandate at Minnesota polls

News

Minnesotans rally, vote, wait, worry in closing days of the campaign

News

Business leaders survey hits highest level in 16 years

News

Campaign draws to a close as Trump threatens legal action

Mower County

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

News

Campaign draws to a close as Trump threatens legal action

Business

Hormel receives numerous accolades for its internship program

Local Government

Labor agreements, fire hydrant utility fee on council agenda

Mower County

Time for a change to America, on our clocks and watches

Education

This year’s Minn. school board races are competitive and more racially diverse

News

Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays

Business

Mower begins round 2 of the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant program

Business

Gas differences leave people in Austin scratching their heads

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Partnership of Safety

Mower County

Minnesota Democrats ramp up push for absentee ballot turnout

Mower County

MPPOA announces full list of 2020 candidate endorsements

News

Illinois judge OKs extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Agriculture

Sign up for Dairy Margin Coverage now underway