November 26, 2020

Pair and pour some festive holiday cheer this season

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Thursday, November 26, 2020

By Family Features

While holiday traditions and celebrations will likely look different this year, the season is still special. Set the scene for a celebratory occasion by mixing festive cocktails or creating the perfect spread to complement your wines, beers, cheeses and even chocolates.

You can help make your spread delicious and affordable by relying on high-quality ingredients like those at ALDI. If you need inspiration, sommelier and lifestyle expert Sarah Tracey can help guide your palate with these festive ALDI-exclusive pairings and seasonal cocktail ideas:

Light and Refreshing – With aromas of Meyer lemon and flavors of fresh green apple and white peach, the crisp Landshut Riesling has a touch of delicate sweetness while still being juicy and refreshing. For a savory-and-sweet combination, try pairing it with the Emporium Selection Plain Goat Cheese Log and Winternacht Milk Chocolate Domino Cubes.

Rich and Decadent – Indulge your senses with the aromas of butterscotch, warm baking spices and the velvety dark fruit notes of the Quarter Cut Bourbon Barrel Red Blend. This decadent red blend offers a smooth finish, similar to mulled wine without the extra work. The rich flavor pairs well with a smoked cheese like Emporium Selection Smoked Gouda as well as the Moser Roth Dark Chocolate Collection Caramel Sea Salt.

Savory with Brew – If a craft beer is more your style, consider a rich and creamy dark ale like a stout. Its robust flavors of roasted coffee beans and bittersweet cocoa combine for a sweet yet savory, earthy finish. Serve it with rich flavors like Emporium Selection Premium English Truffle Cheddar and add a touch of chocolatey sweetness with Specially Selected Cocoa Dusted Truffles.

Signature Libations – Up the ante on your holiday celebration with a special yet simple cocktail you can mix at home with confidence. The secret to making the Mistletoe Mule is the 3-2-1 method: just pour wine for three counts, ginger beer for two counts and pomegranate juice for one count.

Find more holiday recipes at aldi.us/holiday-guide.

Mistletoe Mule
Servings: 2

Sugar
4 1/2 ounces Tourner Brut Sparkling
3 ounces Summit Ginger Beer
1.5 ounces Specially Selected Premium 100% Pomegranate Juice
lime juice
fresh cranberries, for garnish (optional)

Rim two glasses with sugar.

In separate mixer or glass, combine wine, ginger beer and pomegranate juice using 3-2-1 method.

To serve, pour over ice in prepared glasses then top with fresh lime juice. Garnish each glass with cranberries, if desired.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images
Source: ALDI

 

