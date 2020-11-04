expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Our opinion: We have to be better

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

As this editorial is being written, we’re still a full day away from knowing anything about our country, state or local future in terms of the upcoming election.

As candidates make last minute pitches, voters around the country are eagerly waiting to see which direction we are trending.

This has been a long road to get to this point, starting at the 2016 election. Since then, this country has been split down the middle, oftentimes negatively. In truth, this has been an election cycle like no other and we can except, as many of you do, that the end did not come on election night.

President Donald Trump earlier in the week, before election day, signaled he would deploy lawyers while continually questioning the integrity of the election coming on the heels of millions casting absentee ballots due to the ongoing and worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re seeing increased commercials, many by super pacs with questionable truth and facts, and each day it seems we’re having a more difficult time even listening to the other side.

No, this is going to be an ongoing issue for a while, so we are taking this time, just a day after Election Day, to once again push to be better.

We may have four more years of Trump, we may have four new years with Vice President Joe Biden. Things may get better with either, things may get worse with either, but each of us as citizens can start being the catalyst for change.

Each election cycle we’re told by so many people that it is our privilege and right to vote and that each vote is a vote for the betterment of our country. Well, it’s time to act like it.

By us voting, we are holding our politicians accountable for the work. Now, it’s time to hold ourselves accountable.

This country has always continued to be strong because its people have come together; however, these last few years have been a struggle to agree on anything from the United States government all the way down each of us in this county and surrounding coverage area.

We can do two things: we can either continue down this track and continue to vilify both the Right and Left or we can start breaking down those barriers.

Either way, this election is a chance to continue moving the country back in the right direction. Instead of pointing at the other side, point the finger inward and ask what you can do to make the situation better.

You can vet those stories you see that raise question marks, we can have solid and substantial conversations. We can be better.

If we want this to continue to be the greatest country on Earth, we have to admit to ourselves we’ve been going the wrong way.

We can be better, but in all reality we HAVE to be better because if we don’t do better, then we risk invalidating the election process in general.

More News

Biden wins Wisconsin in fight for White House

DNR: ‘Make a plan for deer hunting season

Research breakthrough on specific form of cell death may overcome chemoresistance

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

News

Biden wins Wisconsin in fight for White House

Mower County

DNR: ‘Make a plan for deer hunting season

Health

Research breakthrough on specific form of cell death may overcome chemoresistance

News

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Mower County

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Mower County

DEVELOPING: Mower County Elections Office experiencing technical difficulties, delaying final vote tally

Mower County

Election Day voting sees steady turnout

Mower County

MN Driver and Vehicles Service issues driver’s license extension reminder

Lyle/Pacelli Athletics

Filling some big shoes

News

MIA’s once-a-decade Foot in the Door show goes virtual

Mower County

An amazing experience: Mueller, Dornink are loving the ride

Mower County

Wisconsin trooper stops driver hauling snowmobile atop car

Mower County

Poppe optimistic after seeing good turnout in the process

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Iowa man pleads guilty to meth sale

Education

26 from AHS named to National Honor Society

Mower County

I-90 paving project between Austin and Albert Lea completed

Albert Lea

Bennett coasts in District 27A

News

Record early vote leads to tranquil Election Day at polls

News

Protesters gather near White House, no wide unrest seen

News

Biden wins Minnesota

News

Positivity rate for COVID-19 climbs to 9% in Minnesota

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: Police investigating after body found in Cedar River

Mower County

UPDATE: Trump seeks breakthrough in Minnesota; Omar wins 2nd term