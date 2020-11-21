expand
November 22, 2020

Our Opinion: We all stepped up once, time to do it again

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

Here we are again. The unwanted circumstance of restrictions brought on by the climbing case count of COVID-19.

For four weeks, many businesses will be in lockdown, unable to provide the services that we want, struggling to make ends meet as the pandemic continues to ravage America.

Once again these businesses are either closed or limited in what they can do. They have been so good to us when we wanted to go out for a drink or a meal, it’s time to return the favor.

It’s uncertain how much, if any, stimulus money will be available in the future. With very little progress on any front, the United States Congress has already broken for Thanksgiving recess. Nothing of what they have done since passing the initial stimulous in March has evoked any kind of confidence that something will be decided in the near future. We hope and urge legislators on the national stage to get back to work and provide the resources that would support businesses in Mower and around the country.

But as the wheels continue to spin with very little progress, we still have the power to help our neighbors and we urge you to do what you can to support our local businesses.

When you can, order out. Buy gift certificates and maybe tip a little more. It is, after all, the time of year when giving is the central theme.

It’s unimaginable that our businesses have to fight this fight once again, but Austinites stepped up the last time and we have confidence and faith that they will do so yet again this time.

At some point, we’re going to be eating out frequently once again. Let’s make sure we still have all of the great options we have now when that time comes.

And if at all possible … leave some toilet paper for the rest of us.

