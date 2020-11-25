expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Our opinion: Despite challenges of this year, we can still be thankful

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

There’s no doubt about it. It has been a challenging year.

When people think about 2020 for years to come, they will think of shutdowns, illness, civil unrest and political uneasiness. They’ll think about loved ones who struggled or died from COVID-19, people who were unemployed, children who learned from home and businesses that battled to keep their doors open.

Amidst the hardships, however, there is much we can be thankful for.

We hope this Thanksgiving, you can set aside the challenges of this year — if only for a moment — and reflect on these things.

We at the Herald are grateful for you, our readers. Whether you get your news in the print format, through our E-edition or through our website, we appreciate you and are grateful you allow us to bring you the news of our community.

Thank you for placing your trust in us as a news source and for supporting local journalism. In an age of rampant information from all types of sources, having a news source you can trust has never been more important.

Thank you also to those who keep us aware of issues and events happening in their own local circles and who help us document our community’s history.

We couldn’t do it without you.

We hope you will continue to count on us in the future and that you have a blessed Thanksgiving.

More News

Virus surge, staff shortages hit Minnesota nursing homes

An eye for detail: Bruin goalie escapes pressure with videography

The drive moves forward

On full display: Austin man not losing the Christmas spirit

News

Virus surge, staff shortages hit Minnesota nursing homes

Austin Bruins

An eye for detail: Bruin goalie escapes pressure with videography

Mower County

The drive moves forward

Mower County

On full display: Austin man not losing the Christmas spirit

Mower County

Last week’s flu vaccine clinic hailed as a success

Mower County

Keep these Turkey Day fire safety tips in mind this Thursday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Local law enforcement participating in statewide extra DWI enforcement

Mower County

Special election set for Gabrielson’s seat

Health

In the face of a new wave, Mayo urges continued mask wearing

News

Minn. issues another approval for disputed oil pipeline

News

Farmers enjoy perfect harvest conditions after 2 ugly years

News

Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges

News

Survey of bankers shows concern about farm debt, low income

News

Biden signals stark shift with new national security team

News

Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert

Health

Mower County seeing 5 percent COVID positivity rate

News

Walz, House GOP, push for quick aid for hard-hit businesses

News

US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

News

Minnesota launches smartphone app to slow spread of COVID-19

Health

Mayo launches COVID-19 Vaccine Registry for those interested in clinical trials

News

‘Vaccinations are the endgame’: State prepares to roll out first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines

News

3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

Mower County

Tuesday morning snow showers could bring 1 to 2 inches

Local Government

City/County food drive has record setting year