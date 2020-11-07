One more COVID-related death in Mower County as state exceeds 170K total cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported one confirmed COVID-related deaths in Mower County, bringing the county’s death toll to 21.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, the most recent death was an individual between the ages of 90-94.

Mower County has 1,630 cumulative confirmed cases, but because the MDH has labeled 17 cumulative cases as “probable cases,” the cumulative total case number is 1,647.

Approximately 95 cases are still active in Mower County, Kellogg said.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (484), Fillmore (331), Freeborn (840, 5 deaths), Olmsted (4,045, 30 deaths) and Steele (955, 4 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 170,307 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 31,117 are still active.

To date, 3,029,108 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 11,193 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,864 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 2,591. Of those, 1,800 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.