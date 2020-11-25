expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

NFL makes history with all-black officiating crew

By Associated Press

Published 6:44 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

TAMPA, Fla.  — An all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game for the first time in league history when the Los Angeles Rams faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.

When the NFL announced the crew was being assembled last week, league executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent hailed the move a “a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game.”

Five members of the crew work together regularly. Johnson and Steed joined the group for Monday night’s matchup between NFC playoff contenders.

The members of the crew have a combined 89 seasons of NFL experience and have worked six Super Bowls.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians, who’s been supportive of diversity in hiring throughout the league, applauded the decision.

“Way too long coming,” Arians said. “I know a lot of those guys. They’re great officials. … It’s a historic night, and I think it’s fantastic.

The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.

More News

Virus surge, staff shortages hit Minnesota nursing homes

An eye for detail: Bruin goalie escapes pressure with videography

The drive moves forward

On full display: Austin man not losing the Christmas spirit

News

Virus surge, staff shortages hit Minnesota nursing homes

Austin Bruins

An eye for detail: Bruin goalie escapes pressure with videography

Mower County

The drive moves forward

Mower County

On full display: Austin man not losing the Christmas spirit

Mower County

Last week’s flu vaccine clinic hailed as a success

Mower County

Keep these Turkey Day fire safety tips in mind this Thursday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Local law enforcement participating in statewide extra DWI enforcement

Mower County

Special election set for Gabrielson’s seat

Health

In the face of a new wave, Mayo urges continued mask wearing

News

Minn. issues another approval for disputed oil pipeline

News

Farmers enjoy perfect harvest conditions after 2 ugly years

News

Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges

News

Survey of bankers shows concern about farm debt, low income

News

Biden signals stark shift with new national security team

News

Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert

Health

Mower County seeing 5 percent COVID positivity rate

News

Walz, House GOP, push for quick aid for hard-hit businesses

News

US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

News

Minnesota launches smartphone app to slow spread of COVID-19

Health

Mayo launches COVID-19 Vaccine Registry for those interested in clinical trials

News

‘Vaccinations are the endgame’: State prepares to roll out first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines

News

3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

Mower County

Tuesday morning snow showers could bring 1 to 2 inches

Local Government

City/County food drive has record setting year