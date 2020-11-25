expand
November 25, 2020

Mower County seeing 5 percent COVID positivity rate

By Daily Herald

Published 6:54 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,397 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 25 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning. Mower County currently ranks 23rd among Minnesota counties with the most cumulative cases.

Approximately 360 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

The MDH also reported another death in Mower County, bringing the county’s death toll to 23. Kellogg said the individual was in the age range of 75-79 and lived in a private home.

During Tuesday’s Mower County Board of Commissioners meeting, Crystal Peterson, Director/CHS Administrator of Health and Human Services reported that Mower’s COVID positivity rate is five percent. While not as bad as surrounding counties, it is still considered high.

Part of the problems they are seeing, Peterson said, is keeping numbers up to date because of the cascading effect from the state on down in the face of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Our data is really lagging because of that,” Peterson said.

She also reported that in southeast Minnesota, 95 percent of critical care beds are in use currently, largely pushed by coronavirus cases.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (798), Fillmore (615), Freeborn (1,419, 5 deaths), Olmsted (6,160, 33 deaths) and Steele (1,729, 6 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 282,916 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 49,069 are still active, over 5,000 less than were active at the end of last week.

To date, 3,891,159 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 15,444 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 3,540 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll to 3,303. Of those, 2,244 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

