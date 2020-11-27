expand
Ad Spot

November 28, 2020

Minnesota WR Bateman ends season early out of virus concerns

By Associated Press

Published 5:50 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota star wide receiver Rashod Bateman decided Wednesday to end his season early out of concern over COVID-19, the day after the Gophers canceled their game against Wisconsin due to a rise in cases within the program.

Bateman, a widely projected first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft who was the Big Ten Receiver of the Year award winner in 2019, made his announcement on Twitter. Bateman had COVID-19 this summer and initially opted out of his junior season in August, shortly before the Big Ten shelved fall sports. When the conference enhanced COVID-19 protocols and relaunched the schedule, Bateman rejoined the Gophers and had his eligibility restored by the NCAA.

Bateman had 60 receptions for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games last season, helping Minnesota go 11-2 and finish 10th in the final Associated Press poll. Bateman had 36 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns in five games for the Gophers (2-3) this year. Chris Autman-Bell is next on the team with 14 receptions for 315 yards and one score.

The Gophers called off their game against the Badgers after nine players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in a five-day span. Minnesota announced Wednesday that three additional players and seven more staff members have tested positive.

More News

Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls two Short Cuts vegetable mix products because of possible health risk

Gift of Warmth back for its fourth year

Sharing the blessings

A different Black Friday

Business

Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls two Short Cuts vegetable mix products because of possible health risk

Mower County

Gift of Warmth back for its fourth year

Education

Sharing the blessings

Business

A different Black Friday

News

Guard chaplains reflect on Floyd protests, lessons learned

News

COVID-19 remains biggest opponent for Big Ten football teams

Health

County creep towards 2,500 cumulative coronavirus cases

News

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Business

Hormel Foods holds profit sharing in the era of COVID-19

News

With hunger on rise, Walz says food relief is ‘hand up’ not ‘handout’

News

Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores

News

Popping up festive holiday fun

News

Pair and pour some festive holiday cheer this season

News

Virus surge, staff shortages hit Minnesota nursing homes

Austin Bruins

An eye for detail: Bruin goalie escapes pressure with videography

Mower County

The drive moves forward

Mower County

On full display: Austin man not losing the Christmas spirit

Mower County

Last week’s flu vaccine clinic hailed as a success

Mower County

Keep these Turkey Day fire safety tips in mind this Thursday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Local law enforcement participating in statewide extra DWI enforcement

Mower County

Special election set for Gabrielson’s seat

Health

In the face of a new wave, Mayo urges continued mask wearing

News

Minn. issues another approval for disputed oil pipeline

News

Farmers enjoy perfect harvest conditions after 2 ugly years