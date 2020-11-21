expand
Ad Spot

November 22, 2020

Minnesota man enters plea in police station fire amid unrest

By Associated Press

Published 6:50 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit arson for helping set fire to a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest in the days following the death of George Floyd.

According to an indictment, Bryce Michael Williams, 26, of Staples, went to the Third Precinct building on May 28 where a crowd of hundreds gathered. At one point, the crowd began shouting, “Burn it down, burn it down” and a fence that surrounded the building was torn down.

Williams and others breached the fence, and surveillance video footage showed him holding a Molotov cocktail while others lit the wick. Another man carried the device inside and used it to light the fire.

The burning of the precinct and dozens of other buildings led the governor to call in the National Guard to quell the unrest that followed Floyd’s death.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck. Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter. Three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting. All four of the officers worked out of the Third Precinct before they were fired.

Several others have also been charged in the precinct fire. Williams is the only one to plead guilty so far.

More News

Dovorany’s goal gives Bruins an OT win in Janesville

Bruins drop first game in Janesville Saturday

Deer testing finds additional cases of Chronic Waste

Salvation Army in need of bell-ringers

Mower County

Deer testing finds additional cases of Chronic Waste

Mower County

Salvation Army in need of bell-ringers

Business

Winners from annual Chamber meeting humbled

Mower County

Prime Time Piano: Pianist Plano shines with Austin’s gem

News

Minnesota man enters plea in police station fire amid unrest

Law Enforcement

Law enforcement taking educational approach to new COVID restrictions

Mower County

A gift for further discovery

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Lyle man pleads guilty in drunk driving accident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads not guilty to drug sales, theft in Olmsted

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed 80K people in need with its Thanksgiving meals

News

Dylan papers, including unpublished lyrics, sell for $495K

News

Study: Motorcycle rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state

Albert Lea

MPPOA presents new car and $25K to Arik Matson and family

Mower County

About 400 COVID-19 cases active in county as numbers continue increasing

News

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US

Mower County

Prairie revived after pollution cleanup along Cedar River

News

No problems reported for new driver registration system

News

Mayo Clinic: 905 staff diagnosed with COVID in past 2 weeks

Mower County

Hormel Foundation to donate $10.6M to community non-profits

Health

Minnesota shuts more businesses as COVID-19 spread soars

News

2 Iron Range lawmakers spilt with Senate Democratic Caucus

News

Trump pursues recount of 2 liberal Wisconsin counties

News

New bar, restaurant and gym COVID-19 restrictions expected

Health

Mayo ICUs reach capacity