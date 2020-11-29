expand
November 29, 2020

Minnesota citizens can access insulin through the Insulin Safety Net Program

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Sunday, November 29, 2020

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program, launched earlier this year, provides a pathway for Minnesotans in urgent need of insulin (less than a 7-day supply on hand) to access the life-saving drug through their pharmacy.

The program – implemented by MNsure, the state’s health insurance marketplace, and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy – was created to help Minnesotans facing difficulty affording their insulin.

The Insulin Safety Net Program is made up of two parts:

• The urgent need program for eligible Minnesotans to receive a once-per-year 30-day supply of insulin immediately at their pharmacy for no more than a $35 copay; and

• The continuing need program for eligible Minnesotans to receive up to a year supply of insulin for no more than $50 per 90-day refill.

Interested individuals should visit MNinsulin.org to see if they qualify and learn how to apply.

To be eligible for the urgent need program, you must live in Minnesota, have an urgent need for insulin, have a current prescription for insulin, and pay more than $75 each month for your insulin prescription.

You must present a valid Minnesota ID card, driver’s license or permit, or tribal-issued ID to the pharmacy when you apply. For children under age 18, a parent or legal guardian must provide the pharmacy with their proof of residency

To apply, visit MNinsulin.org to print the application, and then bring the completed application to your local pharmacy. If you are unable to print the application, ask your pharmacist to provide you with an “urgent need insulin application” to complete at the pharmacy. All pharmacies in Minnesota must participate.

