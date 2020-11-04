expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

MIA’s once-a-decade Foot in the Door show goes virtual

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

By Euan Kerr

The Minneapolis Institute of Arts’ popular Foot in the Door show has opened in virtual form.

Held every 10 years, the Foot in the Door show accepts everything submitted by Minnesota artists — as long as it fits inside a 12-inch cube.

In years past there as an actual box, and a line stretching out the door as artists entered objects. The last time the show ran in 2010 there were 4,800 entries

COVID-19 precautions made forming such a line impractical this year, and mounting a physical show much more difficult as well. So the museum decided to make the show virtual, and use the honor system, asking artists to guarantee their work is smaller than one square foot.

Foot in the Door 5 received 2,066 entries.

“A colleague once called it ‘orchestrated chaos’ and I love that,” says show coordinator Nicole Soukup.

She says all the objects are now on the show website. It’s searchable, but she says you can just plunge in.

“Our website for Foot in the Door is kind of like Google. You just never know what you are going to get if you click that ‘I’m lucky’ button,” she said.

There is an extraordinary variety of objects in the show, created by a wide array of artists.

“That’s a huge exhibition and it really cuts across all media: paintings, ceramics, photography, to all ages. We are talking [ages] 2 to 93 from all areas of the state” said Soukup.

There are also advantages in taking the show virtual, Soukup says. It’s made it accessible to a larger audience at a critical time. And she says artists who were unaware of each other are already making connections with each other within and across artistic disciplines as a result of the show.

Soukup says taking a spin through the website is also a respite from the current woes of the world.

“Virtually Foot in the Door is a really great chance to escape from the onslaught of the other other un-orchestrated chaos of our world in 2020,” she said.

Foot in the Door 5 runs through early January.

More News

DNR: ‘Make a plan for deer hunting season

Research breakthrough on specific form of cell death may overcome chemoresistance

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Mower County

DNR: ‘Make a plan for deer hunting season

Health

Research breakthrough on specific form of cell death may overcome chemoresistance

News

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Mower County

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Mower County

DEVELOPING: Mower County Elections Office experiencing technical difficulties, delaying final vote tally

Mower County

Election Day voting sees steady turnout

Mower County

MN Driver and Vehicles Service issues driver’s license extension reminder

Lyle/Pacelli Athletics

Filling some big shoes

News

MIA’s once-a-decade Foot in the Door show goes virtual

Mower County

An amazing experience: Mueller, Dornink are loving the ride

Mower County

Wisconsin trooper stops driver hauling snowmobile atop car

Mower County

Poppe optimistic after seeing good turnout in the process

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Iowa man pleads guilty to meth sale

Education

26 from AHS named to National Honor Society

Mower County

I-90 paving project between Austin and Albert Lea completed

Albert Lea

Bennett coasts in District 27A

News

Record early vote leads to tranquil Election Day at polls

News

Protesters gather near White House, no wide unrest seen

News

Biden wins Minnesota

News

Positivity rate for COVID-19 climbs to 9% in Minnesota

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: Police investigating after body found in Cedar River

Mower County

UPDATE: Trump seeks breakthrough in Minnesota; Omar wins 2nd term

Mower County

Voters hit the polls after over 11K have voted absentee