November 11, 2020

Mayo to extend hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations across SE Minnesota to accommodate increased demand

By Daily Herald

Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and demand for COVID-19 tests, Mayo Clinic will extend the hours of operation at all COVID-19 testing locations across Southeast Minnesota.

“The sheer volume of COVID-19 tests our teams have been administering in our region is staggering,” says Deepi Goyal, M.D., regional chair of clinical practice, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “With each passing day, new records are being set for COVID-19 tests taken. On Monday alone, Rochester handled more than 1,300 tests, and our health system locations collectively handled 1,100 tests.”

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11, these testing locations will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  •         Albert Lea

East Annex, 210 St. Mary Ave.

  •         Austin

510 Second St. NW

  •         Owatonna

Southview Building, 134 Southview St.

  •         Red Wing

Professional and Community Center, 1407 W. Fourth St.

  •         Rochester

3033 41st Street NW

The testing site at Mayo Clinic in Rochester will observe the new extended hours once testing fully transitions to its new location on 41st Street Northwest on Thursday, Nov. 12.       

People seeking testing should call their primary care provider, or the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525, to determine if they need to be tested and where to proceed to be tested. People should not go to a COVID-19 testing location without an appointment.

Once patients arrive at the testing site, they will remain in their vehicle and check in for their appointment by phone. When they can be seen, patients will receive a text message or phone call, and proceed into the building to their room. This is where swabbing will take place.

 

