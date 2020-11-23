expand
Mayo launches COVID-19 Vaccine Registry for those interested in clinical trials

By Daily Herald

Published 1:05 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

Mayo Clinic has launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Registry that will identify people interested in participating in upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. 

People who add their name to the registry may be contacted in the future to determine if they are eligible to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial at Mayo Clinic.

Around the world, there are more than 150 vaccine candidates in preclinical evaluation and more than 40 in clinical trials. These numbers fluctuate daily.

 “In the coming months, Mayo Clinic will be holding trials at our campus in Rochester, Minnesota,” said David Phelan, M.D., principal investigator of the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. “We are starting this registry now so that when the time comes, we are positioned to quickly reach out to individuals who may be interested in participating. Our goal is to ensure scientific advances benefit our patients as quickly as possible.” Dr. Phelan is a hospitalist at Mayo Clinic.

 Mayo Clinic started planning for its registry by consulting with local communities for their guidance on how to engage underrepresented minorities and high-risk groups. 

“We want to make sure that everyone in the community, including those who are most impacted by the pandemic, are aware of this registry and have the opportunity to decide if they want to be a part of it,” said Irene Sia, M.D., a Mayo Clinic health disparities researcher. “We need diverse participation if we want to find a vaccine that works for everyone.”

 People can enroll in the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry by completing this vaccine registry form or calling the COVID-19 vaccine registry at 507-293-3383. The form is available in seven languages, including Anuak, Arabic, English, Khemer, Somali, Spanish and Vietnamese. Mayo Clinic patients can also access the vaccine registry form via Patient Online Services, Mayo Clinic’s patient portal: it is listed on the patient portal home page and in the “Important” notifications section of the Mayo Clinic mobile app.

This project is organized and funded by the Mayo Clinic Center for Clinical and Translational Science, which is supported by Clinical and Translational Science Award grant No. TL1 TR002380 from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

