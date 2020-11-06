expand
November 6, 2020

Mayo Clinic Health System extends hours of drive-through COVID-19 test sites

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Friday, November 6, 2020

ALBERT LEA and AUSTIN — Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the region, Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 testing locations have extended their weekend hours to allow for more flexibility for patients who need to be tested. The effect will take place Nov. 7.

The hours of operation at the following four testing sites will be weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The four testing locations are

• Albert Lea: East Annex, 210 St. Mary Ave.

• Austin: 510 Second St. NW

• Owatonna: Southview Building, 134 Southview St.

• Red Wing: Professional & Community Center, 1407 W. Fourth St.

Mayo Clinic Health System’s drive-through COVID-19 testing sites provide a private, safe test environment for patients who meet screening criteria when first contacting their health care provider. The testing locations will continue to provide this service through the upcoming winter months and for the foreseeable future.

Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should take the following steps:

• First, call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 to learn about getting tested or contact their local health care provider. If they meet testing criteria, they will be directed to one of our local testing sites.

• At the drive-through test location, Mayo Clinic Health System staff will collect the specimens using appropriate precautions. Patients will be advised of next steps.

If patients have life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms, such as trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion, or blue lips or face, call 911.

