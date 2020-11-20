expand
November 20, 2020

Marilyn Erickson, 84

By Daily Herald

Published 5:27 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

Marilyn Marie Erickson, 84, of Hayfield, MN passed away on November 20, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN.

Marilyn was born on July 21, 1936, the daughter of Richard and Ruth (Johnson) Rongstad in Murray County, Dovray, MN.

She graduated from Westbrook High School and continued her education at Augustana, Mankato State, and the University of Minnesota. Marilyn was united in marriage to David Erickson on July 3, 1959. Marilyn was a teacher for 5 years in Hayfield and 3 years in Granite Falls, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayfield.

Marilyn was an ardent fan of baseball, specifically the Minnesota Twins. She was also the junior choir music director for many years at Trinity Lutheran. She played the organ for a number of churches in the area as well as providing music for Fieldcrest Nursing Home. She also delivered meals on wheels to seniors. She enjoyed attending local Hayfield sports on a regular basis as well. She was also a member of the Trinity Lutheran choir for 50 years! One of her favorite things was to do the dishes and watch the world through her kitchen window.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, David Erickson, Hayfield, MN; children, Kent Erickson, Rochester, MN; Kurt Erickson, Hayfield, MN; Karin (Stacie) Erickson-Alison, Rochester, MN, grandchildren, Sarah Elise Erickson, Tucson AZ as well as her sisters Maydelle (Gene) Kronback, Clarice (Tom) Kappes, Kristin (John) Hansen and brother-in-law Darrell Hungerford, her brothers and sisters-in law Marlowe (Diane) Erickson, Keith (Joan) Erickson, Beverly (Lee) Huls as well as many nieces, nephews. She was preceded in death by parents and son, Kyle Erickson and sister Twyla Hungerford.

The visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield and one hour before the service at the church on Tuesday. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 104 1st Street SE in Hayfield with Reverend Paul Hauschild officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield. Blessed be her memory.

Due to the current health concerns and restrictions, please respect social distancing, and the wearing of face masks at the visitation and funeral services.

