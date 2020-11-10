expand
November 10, 2020

Marcia K. Pesch, 77

By Daily Herald

Published 8:38 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Marcia K. Pesch, age 77 of Waltham, Minnesota, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Marcia Karen Cordes was born March 7,1943 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Floyd and Clara (Kohrs) Cordes. She attended Lake City High School and graduated in 1960. Following graduation, she went to work as a Telephone Operator until 1966. On June 18,1966, she married James Pesch in West Florence, Minnesota. Together the couple had 3 children. She worked hard raising the children and helping James on the farm in many different ways. Marcia was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Waltham. She was a dedicated member who participated in many ways including, ladies aide, teaching and being the superintendent of Sunday School, and LWML. She was also involved in the Birthday Club and Bowling League. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially attending their school and sporting events. She enjoyed traveling and reading. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, James Pesch of Waltham; son, Rodney Pesch, of Austin; Karen (Robert) Inwards of Waltham, and Janet Pesch of Racine, WI; 2 grandchildren, Leah Inwards of Winona, and Nicole Inwards of Lacrosse, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Clara (Kohrs) Cordes.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery Waltham one forth mile north of Trinity Lutheran Church on 570th Ave. Due to COVID the family requests that you wear a facemask and practice social distancing at the cemetery. If you wish to have a chair, please bring one to the cemetery for the service. Memorials are preferred to the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery Fund. Services are being arranged by Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

