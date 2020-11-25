expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Local law enforcement participating in statewide extra DWI enforcement

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The holidays will look a lot different in 2020. Many people will be staying home, celebrating with immediate family. The holidays often involve drinking during a family dinner, and sometimes people lose track of how many drinks they’ve consumed. This can often lead to a person unknowingly driving under the influence.    

To help keep families together this holiday season, the Austin Police Department and Mower County Sheriff’s Office will be participating with law enforcement statewide in an extra DWI enforcement and awareness campaign running on weekends beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.

“Planning ahead to ensure a sober ride home is an important piece of attending any holiday gathering if you plan on drinking,” said Austin Police Chief David McKichan.

According to numbers from theMinnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, there were 413 drunk driving-related deaths from 2015-19 and an average of 357 life-changing injuries per year during the same time period.

“The pandemic is relentless, spreading among our friends and families, and stressing our healthcare resources,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “We cannot have impaired driving further compromising our critical medical capabilities for those who are truly in need. Plan a sober ride and stop the heartache and empty chairs at the holiday table.”

DWi consequences include:

• Loss of license for up to a year, thousands of dollars in costs and possible jail time.

• Repeat DWI offenders, as well as first-time offenders arrested at 0.16 and above alcohol-concentration level, must use ignition interlock in order to regain legal driving privileges or face at least one year without a driver’s license.

• Offenders with three or more offenses are required to use interlock for three to six years, or they will never regain driving privileges.

More News

Virus surge, staff shortages hit Minnesota nursing homes

An eye for detail: Bruin goalie escapes pressure with videography

The drive moves forward

On full display: Austin man not losing the Christmas spirit

News

Virus surge, staff shortages hit Minnesota nursing homes

Austin Bruins

An eye for detail: Bruin goalie escapes pressure with videography

Mower County

The drive moves forward

Mower County

On full display: Austin man not losing the Christmas spirit

Mower County

Last week’s flu vaccine clinic hailed as a success

Mower County

Keep these Turkey Day fire safety tips in mind this Thursday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Local law enforcement participating in statewide extra DWI enforcement

Mower County

Special election set for Gabrielson’s seat

Health

In the face of a new wave, Mayo urges continued mask wearing

News

Minn. issues another approval for disputed oil pipeline

News

Farmers enjoy perfect harvest conditions after 2 ugly years

News

Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges

News

Survey of bankers shows concern about farm debt, low income

News

Biden signals stark shift with new national security team

News

Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert

Health

Mower County seeing 5 percent COVID positivity rate

News

Walz, House GOP, push for quick aid for hard-hit businesses

News

US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

News

Minnesota launches smartphone app to slow spread of COVID-19

Health

Mayo launches COVID-19 Vaccine Registry for those interested in clinical trials

News

‘Vaccinations are the endgame’: State prepares to roll out first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines

News

3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

Mower County

Tuesday morning snow showers could bring 1 to 2 inches

Local Government

City/County food drive has record setting year