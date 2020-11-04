Letter: Thanks for donating the lifesaving gift of blood

The Southeast Minnesota Chapter of the American Red Cross thanks all blood donors for their lifesaving gift during the Austin Community Blood Drive held at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Austin) on Oct. 26, 27 and 28. A total of 144 units were collected during this three-day draw. We welcomed three first-time donors and congratulated one donor who reached a 24-gallon milestone (that’s 192 units/pints, folks)!

Thanks also to volunteers who helped with screening, registration and canteen. Special thanks to St. John’s Lutheran Church staff for their hospitality and the use of their facilities for this drive. Also, thanks to the following businesses for their contributions and support: Austin Daily Herald, KAUS Radio, and to all area businesses and organizations that help promote our blood drives.

Blood donors and volunteers band together to take care of their community by helping patients in need of lifesaving treatments this fall and winter!

The next Austin Community Blood Drive will be Jan. 25-26, 2021, at the Austin Holiday Inn. Contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or online at www.redcrosssblood.org for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Cheryl Bellrichard